With two weeks to go before the California Legislature ends its session for the year, lawmakers are working on getting a number of last-minute bills passed.
Back in July, the Legislature passed a bill that would have utility companies throughout the state put money into an insurance fund that, when trying to recover costs and expenses related to a catastrophic wildfire, they can apply to for financial assistance. The bill also requires the utility companies to put $5 billion into safety upgrades to make the state’s grid safer.
Included in the bill’s language was a condition that for Pacific Gas and Electric to participate in the program, it must first reach an agreement with wildfire victims and come out of bankruptcy by June 30, 2020, which is the company’s intention.
Local Assemblyman James Gallagher, Republican from Yuba City, said the bill was a tough vote for him.
“I think AB 1054 was a good balance, because it did help the utilities in the sense that it gave them this backstop that makes sure they will be an investible and stable utility in the future, while also requiring things from them that would make good for victims and ratepayers, but I’m mostly frustrated with the company because we haven’t really seen them step up in the way they should,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher said PG&E has some unfinished business up in the area that was affected by the Camp Fire in 2018. He said while the company has been working to mitigate hazards around their own infrastructure by cutting back trees, he said there are upwards of 500,000 dead and dying trees still in the area that he’d like to see the company help address. On top of that, the area’s water system has contamination issues brought about because of the wildfire, so he’d like to see the company partner in getting that restored as well.
Instead, he said, the company is in the process of asking for even more money from customers through rate increases.
“There are these outstanding issues in the recovery in Butte County and Paradise that I’d like to see the company step up and help fill the gaps on,” Gallagher said. “I think this company owes this community more.”
Another bill that could be passed before the session ends is AB 235, which authorizes the California Public Utilities Commission, when determining recovery by an electrical corporation for costs and expenses arising from a catastrophic wildfire, to consider the corporation’s financial status and determine the maximum amount they can pay without harming ratepayers or impacting services.
While the bill’s language doesn’t include it at the moment, PG&E is hoping to include a section that would allow the company to issue equity contribution bonds, or what they call “Wildfire Victim Recovery Bonds.”
Gallagher said these would essentially allow PG&E to issue tax free bonds like the government in order to raise capital. The company’s CEO, Bill Johnson, said this is another way of holding PG&E accountable.
“Wildfire Victim Recovery Bonds will ensure that the victims of 2017 and 2018 wildfires are paid quickly, and in a way that will not increase customer bills,” said Lynsey Paulo, a spokesperson for PG&E. “PG&E would repay the bonds by taking a reduction on our future profits. This proposal makes sure that 100 percent of the cost of paying the wildfire claims falls on PG&E alone, not on our customers. The proposal also puts critical ratepayer protections into law, by prohibiting the use of portions of SB 901 that allow utilities to pass on wildfire costs to customers. Additionally, this bill requires the CPUC to ensure that the costs of paying victims comes exclusively from profits and does not fall to customers.”
It remains to be seen if AB 235 will be taken back up by the state Legislature before the session ends on Sept. 13. The last hearing regarding the bill was canceled at the request of the author in June. It’s currently going through the Senate committee process.