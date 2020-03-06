State legislators submitted proposed bills to the California Legislature before last month’s bill introduction deadline. Local Assemblyman James Gallagher, 3rd Dist. Republican of Yuba City, and state Sen. Jim Nielsen, 4th District Republican of Tehama, both introduced bills and co-sponsored legislation together.
Here’s a look at some of those bills:
Gallagher introduced 15 pieces of legislation during the current legislative session, including bills regarding homeless services, social media censorship, hunting and occupational licensing.
He introduced four pieces of legislation aimed at assisting those impacted by wildfires in the north state through forestry management, a measure to streamline a Paradise pipeline and insurance reform.
Two pieces of legislation co-sponsored by Nielsen, Assembly Bill 1941 and Assembly Bill 1942, aim to help prevent wildfires and power safety shutoffs.
“Outdated utility infrastructure and fuel buildup in our forests...they’re not good from a utility and an economic standpoint,” Gallagher said.
He said AB 1941 works to allocate more funds to upgrade utility infrastructure, and would temporarily pause the state’s renewable power mandates until the upgrades are implemented. AB 1492 would appropriate $330 million from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund for forest and fire prevention programs, which reduce greenhouse gas emissions caused by wildfires.
Another piece of proposed legislation, AB 2703 would prohibit insurers from deducting land value if an insured purchased for an already-built home at a new location.
“Reforms to insurance law (that) will hopefully incentivize companies to write insurance policies in higher risk wildfire areas,” Gallagher said. “If you can’t get homeowners insurance and affordable insurance it’s a problem.”
The bill would ensure fire victims receive the full benefits of the insurance policies they’ve purchased, and provides flexibility to decide how and where to rebuild, according to a highlight sheet provided by Gallagher’s office.
Gallagher proposed AB 1957, to help the Paradise Irrigation District by authorizing the use of design-build contract procurement for a pipeline from Paradise to Chico. He said the measure will help, “streamline the process to build the pipeline project.”
In addition to wildfire relief legislation, Gallagher also proposed a reform to the Sexually Violent Predator Act, which would allow hearsay as permissible evidence in SVPA probable cause hearings. Gallagher said AB 1983 would, “ensure victims will not have to testify when it comes to sexually violent predators.”
Other legislation introduced by Gallagher includes AB 2299 which would require the Department of Fish and Wildlife to declare two free hunting days. Gallagher said the bill is designed to encourage people to hunt and purchase hunting licenses.
Nielsen has introduced five senate bills this legislative session focusing on issues like independent contractors and public safety power shutoffs.
Two proposed senate bills, SB 965 and SB 966, would exempt workers in the healthcare industry and pharmacists from AB5, a law which went into effect in January, requiring many independent contractors to be reclassified as employees.
“We’re not going to be able to repeal it (AB 5) entirely but I’ve got provision to exempt health care workers and pharmacists,” Nielsen said. “that’s a pretty big deal so I’m feeling pretty positive about that.”
Additionally, Nielsen said he is working on legislation with another state senator to enhance the enforcement of the armed prohibited person listing, which is a log of people who are not allowed to have weapons.
“They have a huge backlog of not confiscating guns,” Nielsen said. “We are working on this issue to make sure that it’s done.”
The legislation would work to clear the backlog of individuals who have not had guns confiscated, as well as require the people who sell weapons or ammunition to report the sales to local authorities.
Nielsen also said Governor Gavin Newsom’s ideas about solutions to homelessness are good, but could be fine-tuned, noting that while historically governors “throw money” at the issue, Newsom has realized that approach won’t work.
“The governor, in addition, has realized that just providing shelter is not the answer but providing services is the answer,” Nielsen said.
He said he wants to explore more avenues to empower those who are experiencing homelessness through advancing housing and services, as well as monitoring and evaluating the progress the services make.