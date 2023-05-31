Budget cuts from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recently released budget proposal could impact funds used by community colleges to carry out necessary maintenance at their facilities.
Should the cuts be approved, community colleges across the state – including Yuba College – could be unable to improve AC, heating, safety upgrades or complete promised infrastructure programs.
Newsom unveiled his revised budget for the 2023/24 fiscal year on May 12 when he also announced that the state’s estimated budget deficit has grown by $9 billion since January, CalMatters reported. California’s overall budget is now expected to be $306 billion, including special funds, less than a 1% decline from a record $308 billion in the current fiscal year.
Newsom’s proposed budget will rely on shifting funding sources and internal borrowing to address a projected $31.5 billion gap in the 2023/24 state budget.
California community colleges previously benefited from a budget surplus in 2021, but due to the projected deficit, these pandemic-era programs could be cut, decreasing funding for building maintenance by $452 million, CalMatters reported.
In order to offset the potential deficit, the state Department of Finance proposed cutting a one-time grant to support maintenance and green energy projects and another one-time grant to help colleges recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
These funds were distributed to community colleges statewide last summer, and while colleges have years to spend them, potential budget cuts could require them to effectively return a collective $800 million, CalMatters reported.
For Yuba College, these cuts could cancel planned maintenance projects and impact the teaching and learning experiences for its students and staff members. The community college would also have to return just over $3 million in funds that had been previously allocated to it should the cuts be approved, Yuba College President Dr. Tawny Dotson said.
Yuba College’s Marysville campus has been transformed over the past three years with the undergoing of several improvement projects to aging facilities, including adding or upgrading readerboards and removing facilities that were no longer usable per state guidelines. In addition, the college is also now transitioning to a series of remodels of restrooms and learning spaces.
Dotson said that the college has worked to sustainably carry out and fund these projects through a combination of bond funding and state maintenance dollars.
Repair projects, both recent and planned, contribute to Yuba College’s competitiveness for enrollment as an attractive, functional learning environment draws in prospective students.
“Yuba College is a school of choice and we need to present an environment where students can do their best learning. We also want our campuses to be places our community is proud of as their community's college. To do that, we are aggressively planning improvements to attract and retain students. The proposed cuts would directly impact our ability to see that vision come to fruition. It would further delay improvements that we believe are amongst the most important in the recruitment and retention of students,” Dotson said in an email.
Yuba College was already allocated deferred maintenance dollars from the state and has outlined a series of projects to address with those funds, including HVAC repairs, roof repairs to multiple buildings, electrical system repairs, the phase 3 installation of safety locks on doors, internal and external lighting upgrades and replacements for underground sewer pipes.
Should Newsom’s proposed budget cuts be approved, after the dollars were already awarded and some projects already underway, then these projects would be canceled until additional dollars are allocated or identified, Dotson said.
By postponing projects like HVAC or roof repairs, students and faculty could face significantly impaired teaching and learning environments.
“When a leak occurs, for example, we have to move students and employees into other classrooms or offices until we can fix the leak. Regular maintenance would avoid issues and this delay in funding will be problematic since we will be further behind in maintaining our aging facilities,” Dotson said.
Two weeks remain before the June 15 constitutional deadline for enacting a 2023/24 state budget arrives.