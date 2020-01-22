Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Council of Regional Homeless Advisors proposed a state-wide mandate earlier this month that would put a constitutional amendment on the November ballot. If approved, it would give state and local governments one year to find solutions to California’s wide-spread concerns about homelessness.
Local officials said they will have to wait to see how the recommendations put forward by the council will be applied across the state before the local effects can be determined.
“Homelessness is a crisis of epic and increasing magnitude,” read a report issued by the council. “Yet everything that state, county and city governments do to alleviate this crisis is voluntary. There is no mandate to ensure people can live indoors, no legal accountability for failing to do so, no enforceable housing production standard and no requirement to consolidate and coordinate funding streams across jurisdictions.”
The proposal outlined the council’s idea for an enforceable, results-based, accountability mandate that would require state and local governments to provide resources for, and reduce barriers to, the creation of both interim and permanent housing that is high quality, low barrier and complies with fair housing rules. It also called for strict and regular reporting to divulge the steps taken by these entities.
“Within one year of establishing the mandate, the responsible governments would be required to develop an enforceable plan to house the vast majority of their homeless populations within an aggressive but reasonable period of time, based on the jurisdiction’s last Point-In-Time Count,” read the report.
According to the report, the state must first assess the existing funding available for homelessness, housing, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and the extent to which those resources could be re-prioritized to end street homelessness before exploring additional resources that are anticipated to be required to fulfill the mandate.
“Yuba and Sutter counties are working together with the resources we have to increase the number of shelter beds and permanent housing units for our homeless residents, but there is still much work to be done,” said Russ Brown, Yuba County media and community relations coordinator.
According to Brown, Yuba and Sutter counties are considered part of a joint consortium and, thus, are counted as one, as far as the Homeless Point-In-Time Count goes.
“The work done to address homelessness over the previous three years resulted in a very slight down-tick in numbers – we saw a 7.1 percent decrease,” said Brown. “Throughout the state, our region was only one of 11 areas that managed to avoid the increase in homeless numbers.”
Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County, raised some concerns about the logistics of the proposal.
According to Smith, the advisory council provided no suggestion on how such a mandate to local governments would be funded, or if local government agencies would be reimbursed at all or simply expected to solve the sheltering crisis within existing budgets.
The proposal also fails to define what “reasonable” is when it states that local governments would be required to develop a plan to house the vast majority of its homeless people within “an aggressive but reasonable period of time,” said Smith.
“If the Legislature takes it up, Sutter County will stay engaged in the debate to ensure whatever rules are written, they are made with the understanding of the needs of rural communities like ours,” said Smith.
According to Smith, it is unknown at this time if any state assistance to meet the mandates will be weighted by population of cities, regardless of the fact that the rate of homelessness is greater in some rural counties.
“Already there are disparities in the way funding for homeless services is distributed in the state. Rural counties receive far less money per homeless individual within their jurisdictions, than counties with large cities, like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego,” said Smith. “Yuba-Sutter receives about half as much per homeless person than San Diego County, although our rate of homelessness is higher.”
Brown said that county officials hope the punitive tone on display in the recommendations from the Governor’s Council will give way to practical resources the area can use to bolster local efforts.
“We understand a bulk of the Governor’s proposed spending for homelessness in the upcoming budget will end up in such cities as San Francisco and Los Angeles, but we welcome any support that will help us bring our own homeless residents in from the cold,” said Brown. “Until then, Yuba and Sutter counties will continue the work we have been doing all along with local programs and non-profits. to do everything we can to further reduce the number of those without homes.”
It will take a two-thirds vote by the Legislature by late June to get the measure on the November ballot.