The California Association of Resource Conservation Districts (CARCD) awarded a $35,000 grant to Yuba-Sutter conservation districts to create or expand specialty crop technical assistance hubs and provide stipends to partner farmers.
The effort will see a series of farmer-to-farmer demonstration events showcasing the most locally relevant conservation practices.
The Yuba-Sutter Specialty Crop Technical Assistance Hub will be based in both Yuba and Sutter counties, though it will provide services to the north state. Specialty crop growers in the region will have access to technical assistance for a variety of climate resilience strategies, with a special focus for Punjabi-speaking growers. Services will also be available in Spanish and English.
Specialty crops highlighted will include peaches, prunes, walnuts, almonds, commercial nursery, vegetable seed, processing tomato, and dry beans, among others. Demonstrations will cover compost application, water efficiency, cover crop plantings, hedgerow installation, and whole orchard recycling.
Partners in the hub include Sutter County Resource Conservation District, Yuba County Resource Conservation District, and Evans Agricultural Consulting.
The Sutter County Resource Conservation District is looking for specialty growers interested in hosting a demonstration event. Host growers will receive a $1,000 stipend for participation. For more information, email scrcdoffice@gmail.com.
The district is also hiring a project manager to oversee the effort. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/2HIjSaS.