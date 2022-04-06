Yuba County’s efforts to create an “extensive bicycle and pedestrian transportation network” in the unincorporated areas of the county got a boost Monday after the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced the distribution of $34.7 million in state and federal funds for sustainable transportation projects.
As part of the millions flowing to cities, counties, tribes and transit agencies throughout the state, $25 million is funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, Caltrans said. The projects meant to benefit from these funds include those that “reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve the state highway system, enhance access to safe walkways and bike paths, and increase natural disaster preparedness,” Caltrans said.
“These grants are funding the planning for sustainable and more resilient transportation projects that will prepare the state for rising sea levels, wildfires and other climate related impacts,” Caltrans Interim Director Steven Keck said in a statement. “By collaborating with local communities, we are working together to achieve both our climate goals and an equitable transportation infrastructure for people who rely on transit and intercity bus service.”
For Yuba County, the $205,000 grant awarded by Caltrans will help its Public Works department complete a “Yuba County – Bicycle and Pedestrian Mobility Plan,” Rachel R. Abbott, Yuba County media and community relations specialist, said in an email.
Abbott said it will be “several months” before all the paperwork for the project is completed and before the county can begin receiving the funds. She confirmed that the grant has been secured, however.
“The project will develop a long-range guidance document for the creation of an extensive bicycle and pedestrian transportation network in the unincorporated areas of Linda, West Linda, Olivehurst, and Plumas Lake,” Abbott said. “The Mobility Plan will develop a prioritized list of projects, conceptual designs, and preliminary cost estimates. The plan will also support funding opportunities through the Active Transportation Program (ATP – through Caltrans). Yuba County will develop the Mobility Plan by engaging community members through workshops, walk audits, small table discussions, and other interactive events to identify challenges to walking and bicycling. This Mobility Plan will build upon the county’s most recent Bikeway Master Plan Update (2012).”
Yuba County Public Works Director Daniel Peterson said the plan will improve not only access, but also the health of residents.
“Yuba County is thrilled to partner with Caltrans on the development of this plan to create a comprehensive bicycle and pedestrian transportation system,” Peterson said. “This plan will set the stage for improved access and mobility, plus promote the health and wellness of Yuba County residents.”
Abbott said the county has successfully partnered with Caltrans on previous ATP projects, including two projects on 7th Avenue, a project on 11th Avenue, and a project on McGowan Parkway that will be constructed this summer. She said other projects still in the design phase involved Garden Avenue, Cedar Lane, and Alicia Avenue.
Along with the mobility plan in Yuba County, other areas of the state also will be benefiting from the awards. Another project in which Sutter and Yuba County were listed as being involved with is the “Northern CA Megaregion ZEV Medium/Heavy Duty Vehicle Blueprint.”
According to Caltrans, this blueprint “will identify actions and milestones to implement the electric charging and hydrogen refueling infrastructure needed to support the deployment of Medium-Duty/Heavy-Duty zero-emission vehicles.”
To support this effort, Caltrans awarded $500,000 to the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) to “plan for a minimum of 11 major zero-emission truck charging plazas” to support the Northern California megaregion along Interstate 5, Interstate 80, and State Route 99.
Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County, clarified that Sutter County is not directly receiving the $500,000 awarded to SACOG.
Smith said Sutter County was previously awarded a $100,000 grant through SACOG to help fund the cost of planning for future truck parking facilities in unincorporated areas of Sutter County. He said an element of that study will be “planning for the ability for future electrification and prospective hydrogen facilities.”
For more information about transportation projects funded by Senate Bill 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.