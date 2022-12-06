On Monday during the first day of a new legislative session, state Assembly Republicans detailed their priorities and legislative proposals for the upcoming year.

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, said the set of priorities, called “California Promise,” are solutions that are “desperately needed to address a number of the state’s biggest issues.” Some of those issues identified by Gallagher and fellow Republicans include affordability, crime, homelessness, education, water and wildfires.

