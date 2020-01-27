The Department of Water Resources announced it would be increasing its allocations to 15 percent for State Water Project participants this year, which reflects a 5 percent increase to the state’s initial estimation in December.
Yuba City is one of 29 agencies that are part of the State Water Project. The project’s largest reservoir in Lake Oroville.
Starting in December of every year, DWR reviews its allocations monthly based on factors such as snowpack and runoff information. The state will typically make its final allocation announcement for the water year in May.
If by May allocations were to remain at 15 percent, the project’s 29 contractors would receive 635,434 acre-feet of water.
“California gets most of its annual precipitation from a handful of major and infrequent winter storms,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth in a press release. “After some significant storms in December, January has been relatively quiet and is currently below average. We continue to hope for wetter conditions and must always work to eliminate waste and use water more wisely.”
Precipitation in the Northern Sierra is at 63 percent of its average for this time of year, while statewide snowpack is 76 percent its average. The state gets about 30 percent of its annual water supply from snowpack.
Lake Oroville is currently at 61 percent of its capacity and 94 percent of its average for this time of year. Shasta Lake, the Central Valley Project’s largest reservoir, is at 74 percent capacity and 112 percent of its average. San Luis Reservoir, the largest off-stream reservoir in the U.S. where water is stored for the SWP and CVP, is at 72 percent capacity and 95 percent of its average. Castaic Lake is at 72 percent capacity and 87 percent of its average.