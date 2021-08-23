The California Transportation Commission on Friday allocated more than $1.4 billion for transportation infrastructure throughout the state.
More than half of the investment – $884 million – came from Senate Bill 1 (SB1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, a news release said.
“California continues to make significant investments in fixing our roads, highways, bridges and transit systems,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin in the release. “SB 1 is critical to making these repairs and upgrades, while also supporting thousands of jobs that are essential for our economy.”
Among the projects included in the funding is the Bridge Project on State Route 70 in Yuba County. This $12.2 million project seeks to upgrade bridge rails and construct a median concrete barrier on SR-70 at Feather River Boulevard Undercrossing and at South Marysville Undercrossing near Marysville. The project received $9.7 million in SB1 funding.
Other projects include:
– Bridge Replacement Project on State Route 162 in Glenn County: $110.9 million bridge project will replace the Sacramento River Bridge (No. 11-0017) and viaduct approach to current standards, and reconstruct the east side roadway to conform with the new structure on SR-162 from SR-45 to east of McDougall Street near Butte City. The project was allocated almost $98.5 million, including almost $11.3 million in SB 1 funds.
– Pavement Project on Interstate 80 in Nevada County: $25.7 million pavement project will improve safety and ride quality by constructing auxiliary lane, upgrading Transportation Management System (TMS) elements, repairing drainage systems, upgrading facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, and repairing 2.3-lane miles of roadway by grinding and placing Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) on I-80 from west of Donner Park Overcrossing to the SR-89/267 Separation in Truckee. The project was allocated more than $22.8 million, including more than $1.9 million in SB 1 funds.
– Traffic Management Project on State Route 99 in Sacramento County: $13.9 million traffic management project to improve communication performance for the Regional Transportation Management Center. Crews will install 14 miles of cable to improve the fiber optic communication system along SR-99 from Grant Line Road in Elk Grove to U.S. Highway 50, and on SR-51 from US-50 to south of the Fort Sutter Viaduct in Sacramento. The project was allocated $12.1 million, including almost $1.4 million in SB 1 funds.
For information about transportation projects funded by SB1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.