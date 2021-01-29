It’s been almost a year since California athletes have been on the field, the court, the track or course for any high school sports.
“It’s time,” said local Assemblyman James Gallagher, (Republican-Yuba City).
Gallagher and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) announced earlier this week a resolution aimed at reopening youth sporting activities and competition.
The lawmakers are asking every member of the California State Assembly to co-author and sign the resolution. As of Thursday, 28 state lawmakers had signed on as co-authors of the “Let Them Play” resolution, Gallagher said.
He said that the governor’s order suspending high school sports is arbitrary. “It (shuts down) kids’ ability to play the sports they love,” he said.
Gallagher said sports is a foundation for helping the younger generation work on teamwork principles for later in life.
It’s an important part of growing up, he said.
Gallagher said the grass roots movement, “Let Them Play CA,” made up mostly of coaches, parents and student-athletes, has been delivering a similar message for weeks – the tipping point, he said, came with the statewide rallies up and down the state back on Jan. 15.
“(The) rallies were well attended and all over the state,” Gallagher said. “The government needs to recognize that, the lawmakers need to recognize that. Hopefully it gets the attention of the governor.”
He said California is the only large state in the nation that is keeping youth sports locked down.
The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region has slowly started reopening athletic competitions, starting with next Wednesday’s dual meet cross country race between Sutter and Colusa. Cross country is a purple-tier sport, alongside golf, swimming, tennis and skiing/snowboarding. (The purple tier is the most restrictive class for counties where COVID-19 is too prevalent.)
If and when the counties improve rates, they can be reclassified into the red tier, under which baseball, softball, field hockey and girls lacrosse are allowed; followed by the orange tier that also allows badminton, football, gymnastics, boys lacrosse, soccer, volleyball and water polo, and then the least restrictive yellow tier that allows basketball, cheerleading and wrestling.
Marysville athletic director David Chiono said following a meeting with the Sac-Joaquin Section on Wednesday that there will be one season for all sports this year.
“Practice starts for all sports on Feb. 1. The end date is June 12 except for football which ends on April 17,” Chiono said. “The length of each sports season will be determined by each specific league. (The California Department of Public Health) tiers will determine what sports are allowed to play.
Chiono said the border county rule remains in effect for all future competitions.
Marysville and Lindhurst’s league, the Pioneer Valley League, will be affected by the fact that teams can only play other schools within their county or a bordering county.
“The PVL will most likely cease to exist in its present form since we cannot play Foothill (Sacramento) and Center (Antelope),” he said. “Obviously, there is a lot of work to do and many decisions to be made before we can construct new schedules.”
Baseball and softball, the two premier spring sports – both of which were severely cut short nearly a year ago – are in the red tier and are next in line for the vast majority of the state.
Yuba City High baseball coach Dave Rodriguez said the Capital Valley Conference met this week and decided to stay with the March 8 start date for practice instead of pushing it back to April 12.
He said that is a step in the right direction to opening up a 2021 baseball and softball season.
“They (the CVC) want to get it in,” Rodriguez said.