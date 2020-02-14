Many cities and counties across the state are working to address their growing debt with the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), particularly with the unfunded liability portions that have grown significantly in recent years.
Unfunded liability is the amount a city, county or agency owes to CalPERS at a given time. When CalPERS determines a jurisdiction’s unfunded liabilities, it’s like saying the entity doesn’t presently have sufficient assets to cover the expected costs of future employee retirement benefits.
Some local jurisdictions have devised solutions that are chipping away at the debt. One local city doesn’t face the same problem as the rest because they didn’t buy into the CalPERS system.
Here’s a look at how jurisdictions in the Yuba-Sutter area are faring when it comes to their retirement costs:
Sutter County
At the end of the most recent fiscal year that ended Jun 30, 2019, the county paid $16.2 million in pension costs, which is about 16.3 percent of the total of all salaries and benefits paid by the county and about 6 percent of the county’s overall net budget.
The county’s most recent valuation (FY 2017/18) for its CalPERS unfunded liability was a little over $170 million – the county has a funded ratio of about 70 percent, which represents the difference between expected payments to retirees and the market value of the county’s assets in CalPERS.
Compared to the year prior, the county’s unfunded liability increased by $23.2 million. Assistant County Administrative Officer Leanne Link said the increase is due primarily to a change in the assumed rate of investment return over time and refining the actuarial methods that CalPERS uses; part of the problem was also due to investment losses in the market in early 2018 – neither of which were in the county’s control.
“CalPERS investment decisions are made by a board that is not strongly represented by local jurisdictions,” Link said. “The CalPERS board has indicated its desire to structure investments to reflect social values. This may not necessarily lead to the greatest investment returns. To minimize our risk, we would prefer to see investments that are made based primarily on projected future financial performance and not on social values that may not be consistent with the local community.”
A few years ago, the county established a pension pre-funding that allows the Board of Supervisors to have control over the investment plan, with the income being used on pension costs. The balance in the account is $3.2 million and expected to continue growing. The county plans to put $1 million per year into the fund, and with a conservative assumption of an average of 4 percent growth each year, the county expects to pay off its unfunded liability about 5-6 years earlier than what was estimated by CalPERS – resulting in a savings of about $48 million.
“Sutter County has been in the CalPERS system since 1958, so we look at this as a long-term obligation,” said Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith. “Our board has taken a responsible and measured approach, which will accelerate the payoff of the liability while maintaining crucial services that we provide to our community. We believe that this is the prudent way to tackle the issue and are committed to its fulfillment.”
Yuba City
In FY 2018/19, the city paid $8.5 million into CalPERS – nearly $2 million more than the year prior. This fiscal year, they are projecting their costs to be about $10.3 million, which represents about 9 percent of the city’s combined annual operating and capital budget.
The city’s net unfunded liability in FY 2017/18 was $67.7 million. The following year’s debt grew by a couple million dollars to $77.1 million in FY 2018/19.
Live Oak
In the most recent fiscal year, the city paid $242,000 in CalPERS costs – which was $4,000 less than the year prior. Live Oak has a $7 million annual operating budget. About 3.4 percent of the total budget went toward pension costs last year.
“We do not have any safety employees and are not affected by the pension cost challenges faced by other government agencies,” said City Manager Aaron Palmer.
In FY 2018/19, the city’s unfunded liability was $1.7 million. That represents a decrease of $85,000 from the year prior.
Palmer said the city’s CalPERS pension fund for its employees is only 75 percent funded, and their investing returns lag behind the financial markets due to CalPERS social policies. He questioned whether CalPERS has met its fiduciary responsibility for ensuring the fund’s sustainability.
“We would hope that new CalPERS board members will come into office and make the necessary changes to make the pension fund sustainable,” Palmer said.
Yuba County
In FY 2018/19, the county paid $3.9 million for PERS normal costs and $7.6 million for PERS unfunded liability.
The county’s unfunded liability was nearly $166.9 million in FY 2017/18, which represents an increase of more than $19 million from the year before.
Deputy County Administrator Grace Mull said despite the county making all of its required payments, its unfunded liability increased $78 million (an increase of 88 percent) over an eight-year period.
“In recent years, the CalPERS board has made a series of decisions regarding assumptions for future costs of pensions, mostly on life expectancy and assumed investment returns, and participated in social investing, which have contributed to the year-to-year recent increases,” Mull said. “…The county has been proactive in addressing this issue by not enhancing employee pension benefits, receiving employee contributions since 2015 for a portion of employer costs and instituted a Pension Funding Policy, which includes establishing a Pension Trust that enables the county to reduce its unfunded liability.”
Marysville
For its current employees, the city pays approximately $318,000 per year into CalPERS.
City Manager Marti Brown said the unfunded liability portion, which continues to go up every year, is the biggest concern for the city.
In 2018, the city’s unfunded liability was around $14 million – steadily rising approximately $80,000 to $100,000 per year, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
In fall 2019, the city completed a pension obligation bond. Starting this year, the city’s annual payment toward the unfunded liability portion will be approximately $1.2 million.
“The pension obligation bond has brought an additional savings of $260-270k per year to the general fund, which is helpful,” Brown said. “Also, as the city’s salaries improve and keep pace with the surrounding region, there is a greater likelihood that city employees will retire from the city of Marysville and, thereby, drive down the cost of the unfunded pension liability.”
Wheatland
The city is not a CalPERS agency. While CalPERS is a defined benefit pension plan where the employer sponsors the plan and the employee receives a pension payment based on years of service and the salary at the time of retirement, Wheatland employees accumulate retirement benefits through a defined contribution plan, or a 401(a).
Finance Director Susan Mahoney said the plan is sponsored by the employee, and the city makes bi-weekly contributions to the plan (6 percent of salary for general employees and 7 percent for police employees), while a 3 percent match is required from the employee. The employee determines the time and amount of their pension payment.
“The plan began in August 2006. It is administered and monies are held in trust with the ICMA Retirement Corporation for the exclusive benefit of participants and are not assets of the city,” Mahoney said. “The annual cost is based on the base salary of eligible employees. In 2019, the city’s contribution was $119,444. Since the city contributes to the plan with each payroll, there is no unfunded liability.”