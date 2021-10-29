Mayors from Marysville, Wheatland, Yuba City and Live Oak provided an update on their cities during the State of the Cities breakfast hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce on Friday.
Members of the chamber, community members and other city and county officials were in attendance at Carmine’s Brunch & Mimosa House at the Hillcrest Shopping Center in Yuba City.
Marysville
Mayor Chris Branscum talked about some of the challenges facing Marysville as well as potential for future projects.
Homelessness: Branscum said homelessness is an ongoing problem in the city and said the majority of the homeless engage in criminal behavior that is corrosive to the environment in Marysville. He said there has been progress in cleaning up the river bottom areas so they can be used by the public.
Ellis Lake: Branscum is part of an ad hoc committee with representatives from Marysville, Yuba County and Yuba Water Agency that have been working for months on how to clean up the lake.
“We haven’t done anything yet, but we’re getting real close,” Branscum said.
The city expects to receive a YWA grant for approximately $150,000 that will fund the first step in improving the lake. Branscum said the plan is to reduce the population of the carp through electrical stimulation and netting. In addition, work will be done to address the phosphates in the lake that cause algae giving the water a brownish color. These steps will provide the city time for longer term improvements. Branscum said one longer term solution would be to pump Yuba River water into the lake.
Downtown: In spring 2022, a major street rehabilitation project will begin on Fifth Street from E Street to the Fifth Street Bridge. Branscum said the end result will be similar to Bridge Street in Yuba City with wider streets and lights installed.
“However, downtown Marysville remains a shadow of what it was when I was a youngster,” Branscum said.
In the past, Marysville had major retail in the city, multiple car dealerships and the Marysville Hotel. He called the hotel, located at the corner of Fifth and E streets, “a blight” and said he and city staff have talked with the owner about the property.
“He has ideas about rehabbing the hotel,” Branscum said. “We’ll see.”
Traffic: Branscum said, on average, about 80,000 unique transits come through Marysville on Highways 20, 70 and 65 each day. It causes congestion and leads to drivers using neighborhood streets to avoid traffic. He said conversations are ongoing with Caltrans about improving the traffic flow.
General fund: Last year, Marysville had $12.8 million in revenue. Of that, $3.4 million came from the Measure C sales tax, which sunsets in 2026, according to Branscum. He said there is interest in expanding the cannabis industry in Marysville, which has already contributed significantly to general fund revenue. Branscum acknowledged there are people in the city that are against increasing the cannabis industry.
“I’m very much for it,” Branscum said. “It’s legal and Marysville doesn’t have a lot of other options.”
Wheatland
Mayor Rick West talked about infrastructure projects in the works in the city.
“We do have a lot going on in the city of Wheatland right now,” West said. “Actually, it’s the most I’ve seen going on in Wheatland for the entire time I’ve been on the council.”
The city is working on sewer infrastructure that will pump flow to the Olivehurst Public Utility District and increase sewer capacity by 1.5 million gallons per day. Design work is expected to be completed in early 2022. Next year, a comprehensive water project will begin that will allow customers to look at their water consumption online. As part of the project, the elevated water tank will be taken out of service, but will be left in place as it’s a city landmark, West said.
The first leg of the Wheatland Expressway is ongoing with the city looking for someone to conduct a project study. An expressway will help alleviate traffic traveling through Wheatland. West said the project study is expected to be completed in a year.
By 2023, 125 homes will be built in the area of Wheatland Union High School and Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm. Development will also be taking place in approximately 4,500 acres of land east of Highway 65 that was annexed by Wheatland in 2014 and is expected to lead to the addition of 13,000 potential new jobs, according to West.
Two years ago a resident donated $1 million for the city to build a pool. As part of the donation agreement, the city has seven years to complete the project. The city is pursuing more money including applying for a $3 million Prop 68 grant in January.
“We’re getting there,” West said.
Yuba City
Mayor Marc Boomgaarden presented the city council’s priorities for the year including public safety, being business friendly, fiscal responsibility and quality of life.
Boomgaarden said Yuba City has a $50 million general fund and expenditures are typical for a city of its size. Upcoming projects include widening Bridge Street, improvements on Walton Avenue, extending the Sutter Bike Path, a wastewater treatment facility, a water treatment plant, and providing fiber optics to all Yuba City residents by 2023. A new park on Harter Parkway is in the works that will eventually connect to the Sutter Bike Path.
Boomgaarden said new businesses included Holiday Inn, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Hobby Lobby, and Five Below will be coming to Yuba City soon.
He provided an overview of the city’s ongoing effort to switch to district-based elections in response to legislation and being served with a notice of intent to sue. He said the November 2022 city council elections will be a district-based election.
“I’m a little concerned,” Boomgaarden said. “I like the idea of an at-large election because I think city council people represent the whole city.”
To address Yuba City’s homeless situation, Boomgaarden said a “homeless court” is being developed with collaboration from the city, county, district attorney’s office, law enforcement and homeless agencies. He said it would be a diversion from the typical legal system, but would be supported by the legal system.
Live Oak
Vice Mayor Nancy Santana said Well No. 7 has been completed and work is ongoing on Well No. 8. She said a $34 million Highway 99 project is set to be completed in approximately 6-8 months. The city received a $10 million grant to assist with funding the project. Santana said the end result of the project will be similar to Plumas Street in Yuba City.
The Garden Glen housing development, which includes 170 lots, has had 108 permits issued. Of that total, 90 have been constructed and 18 are under construction. In addition, 34 permit applications are pending.
Santana said people displaced by the Paradise Fire have been moving into Live Oak.
“Live Oak is growing,” Santana said.