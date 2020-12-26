With one week left in the year 2020 the Appeal went around and asked the public its thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest surge locally and throughout the country. We also wanted to know how everyone feels about 2021!
Here’s what the sampling from Saturday, Dec. 26 had to say:
Robin Demma, Yuba City
Q: In your opinion what is the state of the pandemic?
A: I am mostly disappointed in the response, it’s something that could have been done better locally. I am just trying to do my part so I am not part of the problem.
Q: What will happen in 2021 regarding COVID-19?
A: Hopefully 2021 will be better with the vaccine and education to prevent the spread of the virus.
Gary Underhill, Yuba City
Q: In your opinion what is the state of the pandemic?
A: Why are we running from this? It’s a flu. The (COVID) restrictions, in my mind, aren’t doing what the state officials had believed they would accomplish. Masks only make people feel good psychologically. The only mask that works is the N95.
Q: What will happen in 2021 regarding COVID-19?
A: I believe most will take the vaccine (when it is made available). I will not because I am healthy. There are certain groups that need it, but for most it is for purely psychological reasons to make people feel like we’re getting back to normal. I want to see state officials switch their game plans to focus on the other repercussions from the pandemic. Like for instance the financial aspect, mental health, domestic and drug abuse, which the stats say have all gone up since the beginning of the pandemic.
Bobbe Llamas, Yuba City
Q: In your opinion what is the state of the pandemic?
A: I am OK with restrictions if it will help lessen the spread. To me it is not an issue to not go out as much, to wear a mask, or work from home. I am OK with it all.
Q: What will happen in 2021 regarding COVID-19?
A: Hopefully the vaccine will help things return to normal. I am hoping the (pandemic) ends by the end of April.
James Moses, Sacramento
Q: In your opinion what is the state of the pandemic?
A: Just follow the directions. This isn’t something people understand very well. The best idea is to follow the people with the best understanding of the pandemic.
Q: What will happen in 2021 regarding COVID-19?
A: I am over 70, so hopefully I can get through the year without getting sick.
Christian Salas, Olivehurst
Q: In your opinion what is the state of the pandemic?
A: The pandemic is not going well, schools are closed, jobs are lost.
Q: What will happen in 2021 regarding COVID-19?
A: As a freshman at Wheatland High School I want to see schools reopen and get everything organized. It’s easier to learn in-person than online.