The Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Thursday that there will be an initial State Water Project allocation of 5% of requested supplies for 2023.
The State Water Project is a “complex system of reservoirs, canals and dams that acts as a major component of California's water system, feeding 29 agencies that together provide water for about 27 million residents,” the Los Angeles Times reported.
The initial allocation announced by DWR is in response to a potential fourth dry year and the expectation that there will be continued extreme drought conditions in California in 2023. DWR said it will “assess requests for additional water” that may be needed for health and safety reasons.
“This early in California’s traditional wet season, water allocations are typically low due to uncertainty in hydrologic forecasting,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement. “But the degree to which hotter and drier conditions are reducing runoff into rivers, streams and reservoirs means we have to be prepared for all possible outcomes.”
Officials said that Lake Oroville, the State Water Project’s largest reservoir, ended the 2022 “Water Year” about 400,000 acre-feet higher than the previous year, which was considered the lowest storage level on record. However, officials said, Lake Oroville still remains at just 55% of average for this time of year. Because of this, DWR said it is conserving the existing storage in Lake Oroville should dry conditions continue.
“The initial 5% allocation would be met by flows from winter storms entering the Delta as well as stored water in San Luis Reservoir,” officials said. “If storage levels in Lake Oroville improve as the wet season progresses, DWR will consider increasing the allocation if warranted. DWR is also working closely with senior water rights holders on the Feather River downstream of Lake Oroville to monitor conditions and assess water supply availability should dry weather persist.”
In response to Thursday’s announcement by DWR, the California Farm Bureau criticized the state for its mismanagement of water and the effects reduced allocations will have on the industry and its people.
“Here we go again,” California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson said in a statement on Friday. “This means that 23 million people and 750,000 acres of farmland are facing another year of uncertainty and economic hardships. California has failed to act on critical projects to provide additional water storage, stormwater capture and groundwater recharge that are needed to protect our farms and cities from water shortages in dry years.
“California’s dismal leadership in safeguarding our water resources harms our food production as consumers face rising prices at the grocery store. It also undercuts healthy crop production, which helps reduce carbon emissions that contribute to climate change. California must have a more coherent water plan. Our drought strategy cannot solely be a policy of managing scarcity.”
According to the Public Policy Institute of California, a nonprofit and nonpartisan think tank, water in California is shared across three main sectors.
“Statewide, average water use is roughly 50% environmental, 40% agricultural, and 10% urban, although the percentage of water use by sector varies dramatically across regions and between wet and dry years,” the institute said. “Some of the water used by each of these sectors returns to rivers and groundwater basins where it can be used again.”
The nonprofit also said that while agricultural water use is falling, the economic value of farm production is growing.
“More than 9,000,000 acres of farmland in California are irrigated, representing roughly 80% of all water used for businesses and homes,” the institute said. “Higher-revenue perennial crops – nuts, grapes, and other fruit – have increased as a share of irrigated acreage (from 16% in 1980 to 33% in 2015 statewide, and from 21% to 45% in the southern Central Valley). This shift, plus rising crop yields, has increased the economic return on water used for agriculture. Farm production generated 38% more gross state product in 2015 than in 1980, even though farm water use was about 14% lower. But even as the agricultural economy is growing, the rest of the economy is growing faster. Today, farm production and food processing generate about 2% of California’s gross state product, down from about 5% in the early 1960s.”
According to a recent report about the financial toll of the state’s extreme drought conditions, researchers estimated that the state’s irrigated farmland dropped by 752,000 acres, or nearly 10%, from 2019 to 2022, The Sacramento Bee reported.
Fields that were meant to harvest rice, almonds and other crops have been going unplanted, which has caused the level of fallowed land across the state to surpass the previous peak seen during California’s last drought that occurred from 2012 to 2016.
Researchers found that California crop revenues fell by $1.7 billion, or 4.6%, during that time, and the state’s agriculture and food processing sectors lost more than 19,000 jobs.
“California is no stranger to drought, but this current drought has hit really hard in some of the typically water-rich parts of the state that are essential for the broader state water supply,” UC Merced Professor John Abatzoglou, a co-author on the report, previously said in a statement.
The California Rice Commission in early November estimated that the state’s rice harvest would be about half of what is produced in a typical season, The Sacramento Bee reported.
Tim Johnson, president and CEO of the California Rice Commission, said dry farmland threatens millions of wetland-dependent birds, as well as the entire Pacific Flyway ecosystem. He said in a statement that his organization is working with state and federal agencies to “assist in tracking the impacts this historic drought will have on waterbirds, with the goal of using that science to better help the Pacific Flyway in the years ahead,” The Sacramento Bee reported.
Nemeth said in a statement Thursday that the state will need to continue to adapt to ongoing climate changes.
“We are in the dawn of a new era of State Water Project management as a changing climate disrupts the timing of California’s hydrology, and hotter and drier conditions absorb more water into the atmosphere and ground,” Nemeth said. “We all need to adapt and redouble our efforts to conserve this precious resource.”
DWR officials said California traditionally gets half of its rain and snow by the end of January, which could spur increased water allocations.
“Water managers will reassess conditions monthly throughout the winter and spring. Starting in February, the assessments will incorporate snowpack data and runoff forecasts,” officials said. “For the second year in a row, DWR is broadening the deployment of more sophisticated technologies, such as aerial snow surveys, that can collect snow measurements farther upslope of the Sierra Nevada. This will improve forecasts of spring runoff into reservoirs.”
DWR officials said if dry conditions persist, then the state may pursue submission of a Temporary Urgency Change Petition and re-installation of the West False River Emergency Drought Salinity Barrier in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.
"California and most of the western U.S. states do remain in extreme drought conditions driven by climate change, and as water managers, we are adjusting to these hotter and drier conditions," Molly White, operations manager for the State Water Project, told the Los Angeles Times. "We are taking a very cautious approach with respect to planning for next year, should next year be a fourth drought year in a row."