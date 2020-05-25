The Marysville City Council passed an emergency ordinance last week to temporarily allow 10 trailers provided by the state to reside in the Habitat For Humanity Yuba-Sutter ReStore parking lot.
The trailers were given to the bi-county region to serve the housing insecure during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Habitat property on D Street in Marysville is a C-3 commercial zone, which means normally emergency housing is not permitted at those types of locations. The council passed a temporary ordinance that allows the trailers to be there for up to 90 days.
Properties in the C-3 zone include general commercial businesses like retail stores and restaurants, according to city manager Marti Brown.
In the meantime, Habitat and Yuba County will be working on finding a location outside city limits where the trailers can stay long-term, according to Brown.
“It’s intended to be a temporary situation,” Brown said.
The trailers will house 10 individuals. They are women between 65-75 years old who are not homeless but struggling financially, according to Yuba-Sutter Habitat For Humanity.
Brown said the ordinance will automatically expire on Aug. 19.