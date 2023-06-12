Mark Vanderpool estimated that over 50 different tribes from multiple areas descended upon Yuba Community College in Marysville over the weekend for the 41st annual Yuba-Sutter Spring Pow Wow and Student Workshop, which is sponsored in part by the Marysville Joint Unified School District’s American Indian Education Program.
The two-day event includes Native American traditional dancers and rituals, such as the Grand Entry which essentially kicks off the pow wow, Vanderpool said.
Vanderpool’s son, Brandon, was a part of the Grand Entry as a grass dancer. Grass dancing, the elder Vanderpool said, is a form of pow wow dancing that began on a prairie in Oklahoma where grass dancers kicked down the grass to begin pow wow ceremonies.
Throughout the Grand Entry, many individuals are introduced, beginning with Master of Ceremonies Val Shadowhawk, a member of four different tribes, Vanderpool said.
The Head Man, Head Woman, Head Teen Boy, Head Teen Girl and others are also introduced during Grand Entry.
From there, the pow wow transitions to a number of ritual and dance ceremonies known as team dance, the switch fun dance, the cakewalk, crow hop and the round dance, among others. All work side-by-side with a number of different vendors and organizations promoting several different causes and Native American treasures.
One particular vendor on hand Saturday was Keri Knight-Nurge, a Native American foster parent recruiter with Tribal Oak Tree Foster Family Agency.
Knight-Nurge said her agency travels two hours outside of Sacramento in multiple directions in search of Native American foster parents to care for Native children.
The agency’s territory ranges from pow wows from Marysville to Chico, not to mention El Dorado and Sac-Joaquin County with the goal to recruit Native American foster parents 18 years old and over willing to take on a Native child.
As a part of the program, Knight-Nurge said tribal cultural training is provided for each foster parent and child enrolled in the Tribal Oak Tree Foster Family Agency.
For more information on becoming a foster parent to a Native American child, visit www.tribaloaktree.org.