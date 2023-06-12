Mark Vanderpool estimated that over 50 different tribes from multiple areas descended upon Yuba Community College in Marysville over the weekend for the 41st annual Yuba-Sutter Spring Pow Wow and Student Workshop, which is sponsored in part by the Marysville Joint Unified School District’s American Indian Education Program. 

The two-day event includes Native American traditional dancers and rituals, such as the Grand Entry which essentially kicks off the pow wow, Vanderpool said. 

