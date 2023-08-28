As part of Caltrans’ ongoing effort to improve infrastructure and reduce traffic collisions, new warning lights will be installed ahead of the intersection of Highway 99 and Oswald Road in Sutter County to alert motorists of cross traffic, officials announced on Monday.
Northbound and southbound motorists approaching this intersection will see flashing amber beacons over the roadway and signage alerting drivers about vehicles turning onto Oswald and entering the highway from the county road.
“Caltrans’ highest priority is the safety of the traveling public and local community. These advance warning lights are part of our proactive approach to reduce risks to all users – those who drive, walk, ride their bicycles or use other modes of transportation,” Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet Benipal said in a statement.
According to a study conducted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, intersection warning systems featuring flashing beacons and cross traffic ahead signs reduce speeds on the main highway by an average of 4.5 mph.
“Highway 99 is a vital commercial freight and commuter corridor in Sutter County. We have stayed in constant communication with Caltrans and will continue to work with Caltrans to implement other safety measures along this route,” Sutter County District 4 Supervisor Karm Bains said in a statement.
Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith previously said that improvements at the Highway 99 and Oswald intersection have been a focus of the Sutter County Board of Supervisors since October 2018 when the board awarded a contract to a transportation consultant to study the intersection and identify improvement alternatives.
On Jan. 10, the Board of Supervisors adopted a project report and California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) document that identified a traffic signal as the preferred alternative.
Caltrans officials said that construction for this traffic signal is anticipated to start by 2024.
In recent years, several collisions have been reported along Highway 99 and Oswald Road, many of which were fatal.
On April 26, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office reported a double fatality along Highway 99 south of Oswald Road. Gregory Allen Wood, 74, of Brentwood and Alicia Del Carmen Escobar, 69, of Yuba City suffered fatal injuries during a wrong-way crash near this intersection, the Appeal previously reported.
Preliminary evidence gathered by the California Highway Patrol indicated that the Toyota Tacoma driven by Wood was driving northbound on Highway 99 and crossed into the No. 1 southbound lane. According to an accident report, the Tacoma then struck the left front of the Toyota RAV4 driven by Escobar.
On March 19, 30-year-old Steven Tadeo from Westwood was killed after his Toyota pickup truck was “wedged underneath” the trailer of a semi truck at the Highway 99 and Oswald Road intersection.
According to a CHP report, Sandeep Kumar, the driver of the semi truck, accelerated to make a left turn across Highway 99, “directly into the path of the northbound Toyota.” As a result, Tadeo’s Toyota “impacted the landing gear on (the) left side of the trailer and became wedged underneath the trailer,” the CHP report said.
Tadeo was reportedly killed instantly as a result of the crash and Kumar called 911 and remained on the scene, the Appeal previously reported.