As part of Caltrans’ ongoing effort to improve infrastructure and reduce traffic collisions, new warning lights will be installed ahead of the intersection of Highway 99 and Oswald Road in Sutter County to alert motorists of cross traffic, officials announced on Monday.

Northbound and southbound motorists approaching this intersection will see flashing amber beacons over the roadway and signage alerting drivers about vehicles turning onto Oswald and entering the highway from the county road.

Tags

Recommended for you