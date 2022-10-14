SACRAMENTO – Taking aggressive action to protect communities, consumers and the environment alike, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has directed the creation of a new multi-agency, cross-jurisdictional task force of enforcement agencies designed to better coordinate the battle to combat illegal cannabis operations and transnational criminal organizations.

This new “Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force,” which has been actively working since late summer, is co-chaired by the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and is being coordinated by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) through its Homeland Security Division.

Tags

Recommended for you