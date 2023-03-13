Californians who faced severe winter storms in December and January can file their state and federal taxes as late as Oct. 16 this year.

For most Americans, taxes will still be due April 18 this year, but Gov. Gavin Newsom extended the deadline for nearly all of California’s counties to bring the state in line with the federal government. After the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, issued a disaster declaration in much of the state, the IRS announced in January that it would push the federal deadline to October.

