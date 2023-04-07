YubaRiver.jpg

An aerial shot of the Yuba River, used as the cover photo and promotional backing for the new film “Yuba is the Heart,” commissioned by the South Yuba River Citizens League in honor of its 40th anniversary. State officials are warning the public about cold-water dangers this spring due to recent winter storms.

 Courtesy of South Yuba River Citizens League

The California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW), the Department of Water Resources (DWR) and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) are warning the public to take extra precautions and be aware of cold-water dangers this spring due to recent winter storms that have caused river and stream flow levels to rise.

Officials said the eventual spring warm-up will bring fast flows and cold temperatures when snow starts to melt – this season’s statewide snowpack was measured at 237% of average as of Monday. Because of this, officials are encouraging residents to wait until summer to recreate in the water, when conditions are considered much safer.

Tags

Recommended for you