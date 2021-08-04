The State Water Resources Control Board voted Tuesday to approve an emergency curtailment regulation in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, according to a water board news release.
The decision came due to the climate change-induced drought reducing water levels in the Delta in order to preserve stored water and protect drinking supplies, and avoid other consequences, the board said.
Executive Director of the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau Justine Dutra said Wednesday that nearly all farmers in Yuba and Sutter counties will be affected by the decision. She said it’s the first step of a “slippery slope” to diminishing water rights of farmers in the area.
Jackie Carpenter, water board media relations director, said curtailment still has to be approved by the Office of Administrative Law and filed with the Secretary of State before it becomes effective and curtailment orders can be issued. Curtailment will not be based on the use of the water but the priority of water rights holders, she said.
“This is not an action that is aimed at agriculture,” Carpenter said.
She said curtailment could affect any water rights holder in the Delta including farmers as well as water systems. There are approximately 6,600 water rights holders in the Delta watershed, and it is estimated that approximately 5,700 of those could be given curtailment orders, according to the release.
Carpenter said it takes about 2-3 weeks for the action by the water board to be approved and effective. Only after that can the board issue curtailment orders to water rights holders. Curtailment orders are issued based on water rights holders’ priority of rights, which is based on age. Carpenter said those with the oldest water rights will be the last to be curtailed.
The emergency regulation would remain in effect for up to a year but could be repealed if hydrologic conditions improve or readopted if drought conditions continue, according to the water board.
Dutra said farmers in the area use groundwater through drip irrigation and wells, but rely heavily on irrigation ditches that come from the Oroville Dam. Water from several sources flows into the dam, which has seen its level steadily drop during the drought. The dam is a state facility and the Department of Water Resources controls allotments for different uses.
She said the worst case scenario for Yuba-Sutter agriculture is the drought continues and the state stops farmers from accessing water in the Delta.
“If we don’t have water, we have nothing,” Dutra said.
The water board said without curtailments, the impacts of water diversions could include excessive salinity, impact drinking water and farmland irrigation, harm fish and wildlife, and increase harmful algal blooms.
Mitchell Yerxa farms several commodities at his family’s farm River Vista Farms in Colusa including tomatoes, wheat and rice.
“Everything we farm is on the Sacramento River,” Yerxa said. “We are directly affected.”
He called the decision by the board a “tremendous disaster” and that those making the decisions do not have an understanding for the whole farming process.
“This entire Sacramento Valley, whether you realize it or not, is directly tied to agriculture,” Yerxa said. “We all are tied to each other, our valley is an agricultural valley.”
Yerxa said the current situation could have been avoided by better water management at the state level and that this decision could impact his farm, his 42 employees and everyone connected with the agriculture production industry. River Vista Farms has some wells for backup but relies on the Sacramento River for most of its water.
He said water cutbacks will affect even dry land crops such as wheat that require one to two irrigation sources to bring it to harvest. The money put into planting crops earlier this year could be lost if a lack of water makes it impossible to bring them to harvest.
“If there isn’t water in the system, you don’t create food,” Yerxa said.
Jon Munger with Montna Farms, a rice farm in Sutter County, said the farm already had cutbacks to its water sources earlier in the year and is monitoring how the new restrictions will be affecting the industry. Munger said a concern is how to get water into the rice fields this winter for migrating waterfowl.
“We’re concerned about the future, definitely,” Munger said. “No doubt it’s going to affect a lot of farmers in the valley. It’s drastic for some.”