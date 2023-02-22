Due to early gains in the Sierra snowpack, the Department of Water Resources announced Wednesday that a modest increase in state water project allocations will be delivered to Californians this year.
Officials said that the department expects to deliver 35% of requested water supplies to 29 public water agencies across the state, a 5% increase from the forecast in January.
January gave way to a surge of record-breaking winter storms, but February saw less than an inch of precipitation statewide. The 35% allocation forecast takes into account increased snowpack levels, reservoir storage from those storms, current hydrology conditions, spring runoff forecasts, and an anticipation of future dry conditions, officials said.
“We’re hopeful that more storms this week are a sign that the wet weather will return, but there remains a chance that 2023 will be a below average water year in the northern Sierra,” Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement. “Careful planning and the use of advanced forecasting tools will enable the Department to balance the needs of our communities, agriculture, and the environment should dry conditions continue this spring and into next year.”
Officials said that the state water project will continue to optimize water storage in Lake Oroville to support environmental needs in the summer and allow for carryover storage for next year if the spring becomes extremely dry. The forecasted water allocations could also decrease in the face of extreme dry conditions, officials said.
The Department of Water Resources uses advanced forecasting tools that include Airborne Snow Observatory surveys which are now underway to collect snow measurements further up the Sierra Nevada, officials said. This data is then used to measure snowpack levels in key watersheds and get a more accurate account of California’s snowpack and possible spring runoff.
Officials said that two snowpack surveys will be conducted on March 1 and April 3. Dates are subject to change depending on weather conditions, and the department will provide updates as the date approaches.