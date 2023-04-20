The Department of Water Resources anticipates another increase in water supply allocation, up from 75% which was announced in March. With reservoirs nearing capacity and snowmelt runoff starting to occur, the department now expects to deliver 100% of requested water supplies, officials said.

Each month, the State Water Project evaluates water allocation forecasts by using the latest snow survey data, reservoir storage and spring runoff forecasts. The anticipated 100% allocation takes into account that data from April, officials said. Runoff analysis will continue, and an additional snow survey will be conducted in May.

