The Department of Water Resources anticipates another increase in water supply allocation, up from 75% which was announced in March. With reservoirs nearing capacity and snowmelt runoff starting to occur, the department now expects to deliver 100% of requested water supplies, officials said.
Each month, the State Water Project evaluates water allocation forecasts by using the latest snow survey data, reservoir storage and spring runoff forecasts. The anticipated 100% allocation takes into account that data from April, officials said. Runoff analysis will continue, and an additional snow survey will be conducted in May.
This water will be delivered to 29 public water agencies throughout the State Water Project, which serves around 27 million Californians and 750,000 acres of farmland, officials said. The last time the State Water Project allocated 100% was in 2006.
Officials expect several reservoirs in Southern California along with Lake Oroville to be full by May, and the San Luis Reservoir in Merced County is already full.
“Water supply conditions and careful management of reservoir operations during this extreme winter allows (the Department of Water Resources) to maximize water deliveries while enhancing protections for the environment,” Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement. “(The Department of Water Resources) is moving and storing as much water as possible to the benefit of communities, agriculture, and the environment.”
Officials attribute this year’s wet winter and strong runoff conditions to the State Water Project to make additional water available to any contractor that has the ability to store the water in its own system. The department is maximizing the storage of this increased snowpack, which does not count toward the State Water Project’s allocation amounts, officials said.
While the state’s surface water conditions have vastly improved recently after three years of historic drought, officials said that several water supply issues remain in Northern California and in overdrafted groundwater basins.
The Colorado River Basin, a critical water supply source for Southern California, is still in the midst of a 23-year drought. Officials urge residents to continue to use water wisely to help the state adapt to hotter and drier conditions in the future.