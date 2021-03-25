The State Water Resources Control Board recently mailed out early warning notices to approximately 40,000 water right holders across the state urging them to plan for potential shortages due to continued dry conditions in California.
“Planting crops and other decisions that are dictated by water supply are made early in the year, so early warnings are vital,” said Erik Ekdahl, deputy director for the board’s Division of Water Rights, in a press release. “These letters give water users time to prepare and help minimize the impacts of reduced supplies on businesses, farms and homes.”
Reservoir and groundwater levels are significantly below average and the state’s snowpack was around 58 percent of its average as of March 10. After two years of below average precipitation, state officials don’t expect the April 1 snow survey to show any significant signs of improvement in terms of the state’s water outlook for the year — April 1 is typically when the state’s snowpack is at its peak.
The water board encouraged agricultural water users to implement practical actions now to improve their drought resilience, including reducing irrigated acreage, managing herd size, using innovative irrigation and diversifying water supply portfolios. Urban water users can conserve by putting in drought-resistant landscape, reducing outdoor irrigation and replacing older house fixtures and appliances with more efficient ones.
All water diverters are legally required to report their annual water use to the state water board.
State water board staff will continue to coordinate as it monitors the situation and engage more frequently with water users if conditions continue or worsen.