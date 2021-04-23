Yuba City Unified School District’s after-school program is back to serving families in need.
Pamela Aurangzeb, assistant superintendent of educational services for the district, said this was the program’s first week back for kindergarten through fifth-grade students – who were able to return to the classroom full time this week.
The grant-funded program is prioritized for certain groups of students, such as foster youth, homeless students and low-income working families.
“It’s how it’s always been, even prior to COVID,” Aurangzeb said. “...As much as we would like to, we cannot provide that for all families … it’s a supplemental program that supports those in need.”
The program offers homework help and they do arts and crafts, recreational activities, online activities and more.
“We had distance learning kind of activities for kids that had applied last year,” Aurangzeb said. “There was a website with activities that kids could do at home.”
Students currently participating, she said, include those who completed applications last year – each spring, applications go out to families interested in participating.
“It is great to be able to offer it again just because the kids haven’t had the opportunity for so long for some social activities and right now in the regular classroom, the focus is on academics and learning loss during the closure,” Aurangzeb said. “So the after-school program allows for arts and crafts and recreational (activities).”
She said right now the program is smaller due to staffing and social distancing. However, the district is working to hire more people.
“We are hiring to try and grow that program for the remainder of time we have this year,” she said.
Marysville Joint Unified School District
Gary Cena, superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District, said they hope to offer after-school services next year for students in first through eighth grade.
“The MJUSD after-school program has been folded into our daily program this year,” Cena said. “Our district’s priority has been to provide the best quality blended learning in-person instruction service we can to students in the safest and healthiest learning environment. Doing so requires a great number of personnel who are flexible and able to carry out many varied roles.”
He said After School Education and Safety staff members have been helping with student instructional support, social emotional check-ins, ingress and egress, recess, enrichment, intervention, tutoring and supervising computer hubs for students in need of connectivity.
“Connecting students with school and learning, while maintaining stable groups, mask wearing, physical distancing, hand washing and instructional support is the role our ASES staff members have excelled in this year,” Cena said. “They’ve been invaluable to the success of the blended model, we’re grateful for their attitude and their talent and their service.”
Pete Pantoja, ASES coordinator for the district, said when the after-school program is open, it offers things like homework help and enrichment activities – which can include arts and crafts, physical outdoor activities, organized games, service learning projects, technology activities and more.
Pantoja said the program prioritizes displaced families and foster youth and after that, they do a “lottery draw” for enrollment – sites also have waiting lists.
“It’s a service a lot of them need so it helps out a lot of different families,” Pantoja said. “...We’re looking forward to having students back and to (offering) them after-school services.”