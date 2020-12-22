Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said it’s been difficult for contact tracers to determine how much the Thanksgiving holiday contributed to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
She said with over 100 new cases each day, the contact tracing team has to contact every person, plus their close contacts. A tall order.
During the summer, there were an average of 10 close contacts per positive case. Now, some new cases have even more close contacts, according to Luu.
“Our contact tracing team also has to rely on the positive cases’ cooperation to talk about where they had been leading up to their infection, or even answering our phone calls,” Luu said.
All of that makes Luu concerned about what the impact will be for the Christmas holiday coming up this week. Yuba-Sutter, like most of the state, is seeing the hospital and intensive care unit at-capacity, over 100 cases per day and deaths nearly every day.
Luu said the riskiest thing people can do this week is to gather in large groups inside, while not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.
“Gathering with people you don’t live with is risky and should be reconsidered,” Luu said.
If people are considering traveling this weekend, Luu said feeling healthy should not be considered when deciding if it’s safe to travel or see others.
“Most cases who go on to infect others start out not having any symptoms,” Luu said. “The state’s stay-at-home order outlines that residents must stay home except for vital functions like work, grocery shopping, or caring for a dependent.”
Luu said traveling by car is safer than flying so long as only people from the same household are in the car together.
Weather
When it comes to traveling by car this week, the National Weather Service-Sacramento has issued a winter storm watch from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to meteorologist Idamis Del Valle.
The storm could include snow at 5,000 feet or above, which could result in travel delays, possible chain controls required and reduced visibility.
“We are expecting two storm systems over the holiday weekend,” Del Valle said. “... If possible, people should adjust their plans.”
The first storm is expected to bring widespread precipitation to Yuba-Sutter on Friday starting in the late morning into Saturday. There is more uncertainty about the second system which could start on Sunday and continue into Monday, according to Del Valle.
Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 50s on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday temperatures will dip into the low 50s, Del Valle said.
Staying connected
Carol Pickard is the director of assisted living services for Adventist Health/Rideout. She said phone calls, video chats and letters are great ways to stay connected with family members, particularly senior family members during the holidays. She suggested scheduling calls with siblings so that senior family members get at least one call every day.
“When my daughter was away at college we used to watch Jeopardy together while we were on the phone,” Pickard said in an email. “It was fun and I learned she is much smarter than I.”
Pickard said a landline and cell phone are the ideal devices to use to stay connected with family and friends. However, she said cell phones can be frustrating for seniors with arthritis and the buttons being difficult to see for some.
Her family uses FaceTime for Apple users, Google Duo for Android as well as the Facebook Messenger video chat function.
“As far as tutorials, I think keep it basic,” Pickard said. “One could type very specific instructions that a senior could have nearby their phone or tablet.”
When typing up instructions for seniors, use large print, Pickard suggested.
“When talking to each other try to reminisce, stay positive but don’t be afraid to discuss fears and concerns as well,” Pickard said. “I think it’s important to always end conversations, though, with something upbeat.”
Another suggestion Pickard had was to ask senior family members lots of questions and make plenty of time to talk with them.
“Time is a precious commodity these days,” Pickard said. “Make the time to talk.”