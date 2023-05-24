A new tattoo shop opened last week at the corner of S. Walton and Lincoln Road in Yuba City, replacing Mimosa’s Botanas Deli & Ice Cream.
Stay Tatted Tattoos & Piercings is Christian Maniquis’ first shop and its opening is something he’s dreamed of for quite some time.
“I came here as a kid from the Philippines and I first learned to tattoo from my cousin Uly who had built his own tattoo gun,” said Maniquis. “I’d always liked to draw, so I just kept practicing and eventually found my way into some tattoo shops.”
Maniquis specializes primarily in black and gray tattoos and enjoys pieces that include roses and butterflies. His wife, Elizabeth Tristan, works at the Sutter Rehabilitation Institute in Roseville and together the couple has four children and a grandchild.
“One of our daughters is also a tattoo artist and our niece works here as well,” said Tristan excitedly. “We have another daughter who is working to get her license to do nails and eventually we want to set her up in the back room here.”
Chastity Padilla, the couple’s niece, is one of the new resident artists at Stay Tatted and is thrilled to be in her first professional position.
“It’s like my dream is finally manifested,” said Padilla. “I’m just super grateful for this opportunity and to continue learning my craft here.”
The goal for Maniquis is to continue keeping his shop family oriented and to foster creativity in both himself and others.
“The location really couldn’t have worked out better for us,” said Maniquis. “It’s close to everything and we could literally walk here from home if we wanted.”
It took Maniquis about a month to renovate the space and pull out all the freezers left over from the old ice cream parlor. The current set up features about two to three different workstations with a comfortable waiting area up front. The business is also fully ADA accessible, including spacious halls and a very large bathroom, which was an important selling factor for Maniquis.
“I was like ‘man my homie can access this place no problem,’ and that’s big for me cause I want people to be comfortable,” added Maniquis.
Stay Tatted Tattoos & Piercings is open daily from 1 to 8 p.m. and is located at 1619 Lincoln Rd. in Yuba City. For more information, contact Maniquis at 530-455-1125, or visit his social media pages under “Christian Pinlac” and “Christian.pinlac.”