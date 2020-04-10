Staying connected to loved ones who are hospitalized, in care homes, or in hospice care has become increasingly difficult – but people are finding creative ways to make it happen.
With the vast majority of medical facilities only allowing essential staff inside, loved ones have adapted to using technology to help them stay connected.
“We have a friend on hospice and I know people are calling her a lot,” said Chris Kersting. “Yesterday was her 94th birthday, so we called and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ over the phone. She said she felt really cared for and felt noticed by lots of people through cards sent to her, phone calls and a couple things left on her porch.”
Kersting, pastor emeritus with St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City, said they’re also holding church services remotely, as are many other religions organizations.
“Our church is intentionally having Sunday worship on Zoom so that people can see each other visually while they worship,” he said. “That has been a neat connection, but that is difficult for folks in care facilities to do since they often do not have the computer hook ups needed in a hospital room.”
He said the stay-at-home orders and other social distancing measures have made some people realize the importance of having a close and powerful connection.
“I think these days are causing people to realize some of what is really important about their relationships and are working to stay connected however they can,” Kersting said. “One young adult I talked to was noticing how wonderful it was to actually talk to someone on the phone instead of just texting.”
The digital connection doesn’t have the same depth as in-person communication, Kersting said, especially when it’s close to the end of life for a loved one.
“I think there is a deep sense of sadness and helplessness when it comes to having meaningful contact with those who are terminally ill or in care facilities,” he said. “The sadness is increased when a person dies and there is not an opportunity to have a funeral or memorial service that lots of people can attend at this time. That is frustrating and heart-breaking for folks.”
Kersting has been reading children’s stories on social media daily and has found a surprising audience.
“I was concerned about children not having things to do, so I started reading my stories live on Facebook every morning for children,” he said. “After a while, I discovered that many in the audience were senior citizens stuck at home. They were regularly watching and still are.”
With Adventist Health/Rideout and other facilities extremely busy and only allowing essential staff onsite, they’re encouraging people to connect digitally as well.
No visitors are allowed on any Adventist Health/Rideout emergency and hospital units, with the following exceptions where one, pre-screened visitor is allowed: hospice, pediatrics in the emergency department, obstetrics and the neonatal intensive care unit.
“We are encouraging patients to use FaceTime or Skype – or other video/telephone chat applications to stay connected with loved ones,” said Adventist’s Linda Plummer, in an email. “Alternative means of communication for family support and physician conversation are being worked on by IT to provide tools for video calls.”
The no-visitor restriction extends to all of Adventist’s care facilities, including the Cancer Center, Emergency Room, Outpatient Diagnostics and senior living facilities (The Fountains, The Courtyard and The Gardens), according to the hospital.
“We have only essential personnel inside the hospital. This is one of the measures AHRO is taking to reduce the spread of coronavirus,” she said. “Anyone who enters the hospital will be screened. Anyone who enters must wear a mask provided by our screeners.”
All of Adventist’s community events and community health education classes have been canceled – as well as in-person meetings and many associates are working from home when possible to help promote social distancing.
Senior care homes have been a concern for many due to the age of the residents and their increased risk of contracting the virus, but one home in Marysville is reporting that all their residents are safe.
“As of April 8, none of our residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at Prestige Assisted Living at Marysville, Prestige Assisted Living at Chico or Prestige Assisted Living at Oroville,” according to a statement from Prestige Care. “Regardless, we are continually strengthening our measures throughout our organization to lessen the risk, including screening patients and staff for signs of COVID-19, limiting visitor access and limiting or suspending group activities within the center. We are consistently following the environmental cleaning and disinfection procedures set by the CDC throughout our organization.”
Prestige Assisted Living at Marysville, has 57 residents and 52 staff members, Prestige Assisted Living at Chico, has 65 residents and 71 staff members and Prestige Assisted Living at Oroville, has 46 residents and 44 staff members
“We are doing the best we can to connect residents with their families. We are setting up video chats using a number of platforms, including Zoom. Some of our staff have also volunteered to use their personal cell phones to help connect families via FaceTime,” according to the statement.
Wellness coaches at the facility are providing exercise classes for residents to participate in from their own rooms – some residents join from the entrance to their rooms, others with balconies practice outside.
“We have several families that visit our patients through their windows. Many of them also tape pictures, cards and other personalized messages on the windows to help spread warm wishes,” according to the statement. “Families can send flowers or drop off care packages. We also welcome cards, letters and other paper gifts, such as drawings and homemade artwork, from the community. We are taking extra precautions, asking those bringing items to meet a staff member at the entrance, and disinfecting items as they come in.”