No one wants to think about emergencies – it’s scary, stressful and can feel overwhelming. But being prepared for a disaster can make all the difference.
September is “national preparedness month” and today the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services will host a Facebook live event to answer community questions about staying safe and ready for emergencies.
Yuba County Emergency Operations Manager Scott Bryan and emergency planner Briana Schuette will answer questions at 4:30 p.m. on the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services Facebook page.
Bryan said he hopes the live discussion raises awareness about how to be ready for an emergency.
“We hope that people walk away from the experience feeling more educated, more prepared and have a better understanding of how to get prepared,” Bryan said. “You don’t have to ask a question, you can learn a lot just by listening.”
During the live event, members of the Office of Emergency Services will discuss ways to prepare for emergencies and answer questions people post through comments or pose ahead of time on Facebook.
For those who can’t watch the live post, Bryan explained some general emergency tips for residents to keep in mind if the unexpected occurs.
– Have an emergency kit or checklist.
Bryan said that having an emergency kit is important because certain situations like the Oroville spillway evacuation made it difficult for emergency crews to reach residents. He said kits should have items like irreplaceable papers such as birth certificates and the deed to a house as well as enough medication to last a few days.
Even if residents don’t have an emergency kit, Bryan said simply writing down a list of items to take in an emergency can be helpful. He recommends visiting www.bepreparedyuba.org to find a checklist of important items for emergencies.
“When we’re feeling anxiety and we know we need to get out we tend to not think as clearly,” Bryan said.
– Know evacuation routes.
Leaving the area in an emergency situation could mean regular evacuation routes may not be available or may be impacted by heavy traffic. Bryan said it’s important to know at least a few different evacuation routes from home so people don’t have to wait for emergency services to tell them how to evacuate.
“Google’s great or they can look at a map online,” Bryan said of how people can find alternative evacuation routes. “If they don’t have access to the internet, the Yuba County Library.”
– Establish a communication plan:
Having a communication plan is important Bryan said, establishing a person who lives outside of the emergency area as a point of contact. He said it’s important for families to have a plan of where to meet in case they lose contact during an emergency.
“One of the first things to go during an emergency is cell phones,” Bryan said.
Another part of the communication plan, Bryan said, is to sign up for Yuba County Code Red, which is a mass notification system that alerts landline and cell phones about emergency evacuations.
He said that there are about 60,000 phones signed up to Code Red in the county but there are still residents that need to sign up for the free service at www.bepreparedyuba.org.
“If they aren’t signed up for our mass communication system and they don’t get notified that does us no good,” Bryan said.
For more information on how to prepare for an emergency, visit www.bepreparedyuba.org.