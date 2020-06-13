We all know about keeping a six-foot distance from people and wearing a facial covering when grocery shopping, but what about wiping down groceries after a trip to the store, or scrubbing your zucchini with soap and water?
With so much information floating around about the coronavirus, we compiled some tips for savvy shoppers to stay safe and shop smart.
For seniors and those who are most at-risk of developing severe cases of coronavirus, it’s advised that people take precautions when grocery shopping. Those precautions include ordering groceries online through a delivery service, utilizing curbside pickup or asking friends and relatives to shop for them.
If folks do have to venture out to a store, many grocery providers are dedicating the first hour of the store’s opening to senior and at-risk groups for safe shopping. In the Yuba-Sutter area Winco, Food Maxx, Walmart and New Earth Market all offer adjusted hours for seniors and at-risk individuals and many also offer delivery or curbside pickup.
Safe shopping tips
When shopping in stores, there may be concerns about contracting the virus from touching food items or from the store’s checkout conveyor belt. According to experts, it’s more important to avoid the people in stores, rather than the produce and packaging.
"While it is possible to contract the virus [from contaminated surfaces], the majority of transmission is probably going to be from respiratory droplets, which you're exposed to when you're around other people," Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, said in an NPR interview.
It’s advised to go to stores as early as possible to avoid crowds and have a plan of what to purchase to get in and out of the store as quickly as possible. Another tip is to shop at grocery stores which limit the number of patrons who can be inside the store at a time and go alone to minimize crowding.
Inside the store, sanitize the cart or basket handle with disinfecting wipes and bring hand sanitizer and avoid touching the face or cellphone when shopping to minimize exposure. At checkout, give the cashier at least six feet of space and use contactless payments. Avoid using cash which can harbor germs.
As for possible contamination on grocery store items, time is on a shoppers side, since the virus can’t live on surfaces for very long. Rather than scrubbing and sanitizing each grocery item, it’s fine to rinse fresh produce with water and use other items as usual.
Generally, it’s best to practice good hygiene by washing hands after unbagging groceries, before and after cooking and wiping down countertops after unloading a haul from the store.