Jeff and Cherie Stephens turned over the keys to their longtime business, Stephens Farmhouse, on Wednesday and announced they were ready to start a new chapter in their lives.
The Stephens’ have owned and operated Stephens Farmhouse for the past 21 years but have been looking to sell the business since February.
“When we bought Johnson Farms from Dave and Lea Johnson in 2002 we bought a successful established business,” the Stephens’ said in a social media post. “It’s now another family’s turn to make their mark and continue the tradition of Stephens Farmhouse.”
According to additional updates on social media on Wednesday, Troy and Allison Hickman have been selected as the new owners and are now gearing up to manage their first Easter holiday.
“We had many people interested in our little business,” wrote Cherie Stephens. “Far more than I would have ever dreamed. … We are passing on our recipes, our training and our support for a smooth transition. It’s not farewell. We are turning the page to a new chapter in life. Thank you for the journey thus far.”
Stephens Farmhouse is located at 6219 Sawtelle Ave. in Yuba City. Additional information can be found online at stephensfarmhouse.com or by calling 530-673-0406.