Organizers of the annual Marysville Christmas Parade announced recently that this year’s Grand Marshal will be Jeff Stephens, founder of SAYLove.

Before leading the nonprofit, Stephens spent 40 years farming peaches, prunes, walnuts and melons in the region. In 2002, Stephens, along with his wife Cherie, opened Stephens Farmhouse in Yuba City. He retired from farming in 2021, organizers said.

Tags

Recommended for you