The Grammy award winning artist and composer Steven Mackey will be returning to the Central Valley next week for a concert at the Laxson Auditorium in Chico.
This Marysville native has had an extensive career as a professional musician and composer and currently serves as the professor of composition at Princeton University and director of the Edward T. Cone Composition Institute in New Jersey.
“I consider Marysville to be my hometown,” said Mackey. “I went to Walter Kynoch Elementary School, McKenney Intermediate middle school, and then Marysville High School. I also trained in Marysville Little League and we’d always look at the Appeal-Democrat to see if I got my name in the paper because I went two for three in Little League.”
Mackey was born on Valentine's Day in Germany in 1956, but his father’s career as a contractor for the U.S. Air Force moved the family into the Marysville area in the early 1960s. Growing up, Mackey was quite passionate about rock music and enjoyed playing electric guitar with his high school band Good Day.
While pursuing a degree in physics at UC Davis, Mackey elected to take a music appreciation class which exposed him to classical music for the first time. He recalls driving around Sacramento with his older brother listening to Beethoven’s last string quartet when a single note in the second movement reportedly changed his life forever.
"It was the most psychedelic music I'd ever heard,” said Mackey in a previous interview with the Appeal. “I said, 'This is what I should be doing. This is what it's all about. It's not about danceability or sex appeal or commercial viability. It's all about the listening experience.’"
Since then, Mackey has gone on to win several awards from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and a Kennedy Center Friedheim Award, among other prominent recognitions. He has recorded around 12 different albums that can be accessed through various platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Apple Music, and Spotify. He has also composed two opera’s, “Ravenshead” and “Moontea,” both based on real world happenings in 1969. His sound could best be described as a hybrid concoction of classical inspirations, infused with elements of blues, jazz, and rock n’ roll riffs.
Despite all his success, Mackey still seems to have a soft spot for his roots in the Central Valley. Last summer, during a business trip to Santa Cruz, Mackey made sure to drive through Marysville and stop for lunch at Casa Carlos, his old birthday restaurant spot.
“It’s been there forever and I always used to talk to my kids about it,” laughed Mackey. “So I finally got a chance to take them there and show them the house I grew up in.”
For those curious, Mackey’s childhood home was in east Marysville.
Next Tuesday's concert will mark Makey's first show at the Laxson Auditorium, which will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. The show is billed as “Treelogy,” a spin off of the word “trilogy” and inspired by three native California trees.
“This is three composers each writing a piece about one of the indigenous California trees,” explained Mackey. “One piece is about the Sequoia, one piece is about the Joshua tree, and my piece is about the Redwoods.”
The Treeology tour is a collaborative effort featuring Mackey, Billy Childs, Gabriella Smith, and a stringed orchestra group known as Delirium Musicum, which is based in Los Angeles. Their next stop after Chico will be the Green Music Center in Sonoma.
Many, if not all, of Mackey’s pieces are based in improvisational jam sessions and improvised music is something that intrigues him both professionally and as an artist.
“There's not a whole lot of teaching materials in the classical music world when it comes to improv, so I draw a lot on improv theater,” said Mackey. “For example, rule number one is ‘yes, and.’ That goes for music, too. Instead of rejecting someone's idea or judging it, for the sake of the improv, you take what somebody else gives you and you add to it and you bring it back. I’ve found that you don't get very far in music, or anything, if consumed by immediate judgment.”