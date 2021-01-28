The worst of this week’s weather system is behind for the Yuba-Sutter area, with another, less severe, system predicted this weekend.
Meteorologist Eric Kurth with the National Weather Service-Sacramento said the Yuba City/Marysville area could get up to three-quarters of an inch of rain from Sunday to Tuesday. He described the system as “not in the same league” as the one the region experienced this week.
“We’re not expecting nearly as much wind,” Kurth said.
Precipitation was expected to drop off overnight Thursday and the area should completely dry out by this afternoon (Friday), according to Kurth. The next system is forecast to begin with some rain by Sunday morning.
“Definitely not as wet,” Kurth said describing the weekend system.
As of Thursday morning, the 72-hour rain total was 1.33 inches for the area just south of Marysville and 1.18 inches at Beale Air Force Base, Kurth said.
Temperatures have been around the low 40s in the morning and the low 50s in the afternoon. That will continue into Friday, but temperatures are expected to warm on Saturday and Sunday to the mid to upper 50s.
Kurth said the next time morning temperatures could be in the 30s will be when the weekend system leaves the region on Tuesday.
“When we have the clouds over it moderates the temperature,” Kurth said. During the day, the clouds block the sun and keep temperatures cooler. When it’s cloudy at night, the heat that radiates from the ground is not able to escape and keeps morning temperatures warmer. After the system exits the area next week morning temperatures will be colder but the high during the day will be warmer.
“There’s a bigger extreme,” Kurth said.
The weekend system is expected to bring snow Sunday night through Monday at around 5,000 feet and at 6,000 feet on Monday.
“The system has more warm air with it,” Kurth said.
On Tuesday, snow could reach 3,500 to 4,000 feet but Kurth said the forecast is for about one to two feet of snow in the mountains from Sunday through Tuesday. Still, traveling over the Sierra passes or to ski resorts could be an issue despite the system not being as severe.
Outages
As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, approximately 1,100 Yuba-Sutter customers were without power, according to PGE spokesperson Paul Moreno. Of that total, about 660 customers were without power in Sutter County and about 460 were without power in Yuba County.
Moreno said that portions of Live Oak, Yuba City, East Nicolaus, Marysville, Olivehurst, Plumas Lake and Wheatland were still impacted by outages.
“We have several dozen individual outages to address,” Moreno said in an email.
Most of the outstanding outages on Thursday were from damage on Wednesday and a few were from Thursday, according to Moreno.
“We have restored the vast majority of customers impacted and expect to be working through Friday to get most back on,” Moreno said. “Damage is very extensive as high winds broke off tree branches that blew over power lines, and many trees toppled and fell into power lines and even broke utility poles.”
Moreno said crews are working 16-hour days and that access to damaged equipment has been an issue in some areas due to downed trees across rural roads.
“We expect most customers who are now without power to be restored by this evening,” Moreno said Thursday. “We’ll continue working long days until the last customer is restored, which could be beyond Friday.”
Moreno said statewide about 78,000 customers are without power from storm-caused outages. Of that total, about 68,000 were impacted by the storm that hit Tuesday through Wednesday.