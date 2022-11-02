“I’m gonna take you for a ride.”
This would be one of the last things Ken Base would hear from his uncle Gary before he passed. His uncle, John “Gary” Morrison, was a man well known for his local trucking company and his wife’s knack for hospitality.
Anita “Ann” Morrison, his wife, worked in several local eateries before settling on a business off Garden Highway in Yuba City. The present day Cook N’ Pot was established around 1977 and quickly gained popularity for its half-mess special and infamous homemade salsa. In 2004, Ann Morrison passed away after 26 years of service, leaving the business in the hands of her husband and crew. The Cook N’ Pot continued on strong until Gary Morrison died this summer at 91.
“He used to give me rides in the big rig,” said Base. “But I think the ride he was referring to this time was something a little different.”
Base was very close with his aunt and uncle who had had no children of their own. When Morrison began having health issues last spring, Base and his wife moved back to Yuba City from Riverside. They assured Morrison that they would keep the restaurant going and brought their grand-niece, Kalista Base, up with them to help. Taking ownership has been quite the journey for the Base family who have conquered their fair share of struggles. With the restaurant being closed for over two months, they were forced to dispose of over $5,000 worth of food that had spoiled. Substantial renovations were made to the kitchen, and the facility’s plumbing was updated to satisfy current regulations.
Now, with their I’s dotted and T’s crossed, the Base family officially reopened the Cook N’ Pot doors on Oct. 22. The menu remains relatively unchanged, however the prices have risen slightly on account of increased food costs.
Kalista Base, a recent graduate from Azusa Pacific University, is now the new Cook N’ Pot manager. She has never run a restaurant before but has had plenty of experience as a licensed bartender. Growing up in the Los Angeles area was quite stifling and Base said she had grown tired of the “big city” attitude.
“It’s definitely more relaxed out here,” said Base. “People are nicer and it feels more like a hometown.”
In her free time, Base is an avid harpist and looks forward to growing roots here in the local community.
The Cook N’ Pot is located at 408 Bell Ave. in Yuba City. Business hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.