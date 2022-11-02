CooknPot1.jpg

The Cook N’ Pot in Yuba City reopened its doors on Oct. 22 after a prolonged closure and the passing of John “Gary” Morrison. 

“I’m gonna take you for a ride.” 

This would be one of the last things Ken Base would hear from his uncle Gary before he passed. His uncle, John “Gary” Morrison, was a man well known for his local trucking company and his wife’s knack for hospitality. 

