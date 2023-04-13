The 17-time Grammy Award winning musician Sting performed Wednesday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland to an audience who got a chance to see a preview of what his new world tour may be like.
Dubbed “My Songs,” the 10-date world tour is expected to take place this fall.
On Wednesday night, the audience at Hard Rock was able to hear a few of Sting’s classic hits. The crowd also saw Sting’s son, Joe Sumner, who opened for his father and later joined his dad on stage to sing backup vocals for “King of Pain” near the end of the show, The Sacramento Bee reported.
Sting is expected to play again tonight at the new Hard Rock Live venue.
According to Billboard Magazine, the “My Songs” world tour — which previously traveled to Asia, Africa and Australia earlier this year — will begin in Toronto on Sept. 5, and then make stops in Boston, Phoenix, Vancouver, Los Angeles and other cities before ending on Oct. 12.
Sting has previously performed in the area.
According to the Bee, he performed with the Police in 2008 at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, playing classics such as “Message in a Bottle” and “Roxanne.”