Sting performs at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland on Wednesday night.

The 17-time Grammy Award winning musician Sting performed Wednesday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland to an audience who got a chance to see a preview of what his new world tour may be like.

Dubbed “My Songs,” the 10-date world tour is expected to take place this fall. 

