The Yuba City Police Department said a 29-year-old Stockton man was arrested recently after allegedly being found with mail from a community mailbox and community mailbox keys.
According to Michelle Brazil with the Yuba City Police Department, police received a call at about 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 26 about an adult male who was allegedly removing mail from a community mailbox in the area of Gee Bee Way and Main Street in Yuba City.
That man, later identified as Misael Cazares of Stockton, allegedly fled the area with the mail and hid the stolen mail in a nearby yard, Brazil said.
Yuba City Police officers later located Cazares in the 700 block of Lincoln Road. Brazil said he was allegedly found with additional stolen documents in his backpack and numerous homemade community mailbox keys.
Mail that was allegedly stolen by Cazares was located and collected by officers, Brazil said. He was booked into Sutter County Jail, but as of press time, was no longer at the jail.