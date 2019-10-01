A woman involved in an accident Tuesday morning allegedly fled the scene, stole another vehicle and was involved in another accident, and barricaded herself in a wrecked vehicle ... all with her 3-year-old son in tow.
Bianca E. Dumbazu, 29, was arrested in Yuba City and charged with vehicle theft, child endangerment, driving under the influence and felony hit and run.
At 8:43 a.m., the Sutter County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a vehicle crash on Lincoln Road and S. Walton Ave. Witnesses informed officers Dumbazu, one of the people involved in the accident had fled the scene with her 3-year-old son and stolen a school delivery truck.
According to a press release from Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses followed the stolen vehicle and told authorities that Dumbazu was driving recklessly.
Deputies did not engage in a pursuit, but located the suspect when she was involved in another accident on Township and O’Banion Road. Dumbazu barricaded herself in the stolen vehicle with the child, according to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood.
Deputies talked Dumbazu into exiting the vehicle, and the child and mother were taken to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital and medically cleared. She was taken into custody and the child was released to Child Protective Services.
“Our deputies did a phenomenal job,” Smallwood said.
No other injuries were reported at the two accident locations, according to Smallwood. Deputies learned that Dumbazu had been involved in a pursuit with Sacramento California Highway Patrol earlier in the day which was suspended due to speed.
Smallwood did not know the circumstances of the earlier pursuit.
She was booked into Sutter County Jail Tuesday afternoon.