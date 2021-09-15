Two people were transported to the hospital on Wednesday after being involved in a collision with a truck towing a reported stolen trailer on Highway 70 that was allegedly evading law enforcement.
Around 2 p.m. in East Linda, a truck towing a suspected stolen trailer failed to yield to a traffic stop by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. While on Highway 70 in Olivehurst, the truck was involved in a collision with an uninvolved vehicle occupied by two people. Both people were taken by ambulance to Adventist Health/Rideout with potentially life threatening injuries, according to a YCSO news release.
The driver of the truck ran from the scene of the collision, but was immediately detained. California Highway Patrol responded to conduct the vehicle collision investigation, which remains active and ongoing. Southbound Highway 70 had one lane closed Wednesday afternoon.
The names of the people involved were not released as of late Wednesday.