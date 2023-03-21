Yuba County officials are notifying the public that some tax relief could be granted to those who own property that was damaged by recent storms.

Yuba County Assessor Stephen Duckels highlighted that damage to real and personal property that amounts to at least $10,000 is eligible for relief through an adjustment to the taxable value of that property. He said flood damage, fallen trees and equipment losses are among the factors considered when calculating losses to a property. Existing law, Duckels said, allows for an assessor to adjust the taxable value of properties that suffered damage.

