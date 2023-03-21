Yuba County officials are notifying the public that some tax relief could be granted to those who own property that was damaged by recent storms.
Yuba County Assessor Stephen Duckels highlighted that damage to real and personal property that amounts to at least $10,000 is eligible for relief through an adjustment to the taxable value of that property. He said flood damage, fallen trees and equipment losses are among the factors considered when calculating losses to a property. Existing law, Duckels said, allows for an assessor to adjust the taxable value of properties that suffered damage.
“Anyone who has experienced considerable damage to their property should call us to discuss whether they qualify for a reduction in their taxable value,” Duckels said in a statement. “For those who do qualify, the relief would be applied beginning on the date of the actual damage.”
Property damage that is caused by the actions of a property owner would not qualify for relief, but Duckels said the “$10,000 threshold for property damage is available any time there is damage to property, whether that damage is caused by flooding, winds, fire, or some other catastrophic event.”
Residents of Yuba County or anyone who operates a business in the county and believes they experienced at least $10,000 in damages to their property can contact the Yuba County Assessor’s Office at 530-749-7820.