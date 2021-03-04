A quick moving weather system is approaching the Yuba-Sutter region with the heaviest rain and snowfall expected tonight into Saturday, according to Idamis Del Valle, meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Sacramento.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 10 p.m. today to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Del Valle said precipitation totals for the valley could reach up to a quarter of an inch, with snowfall between three and eight inches above 5,000 feet in elevation.
Current snow depth, which Del Valle said is the snow on the ground, is approximately two feet between 4,500 and 5,000 feet in elevation.
At the higher elevations of the Northern Sierra, Del Valle said snow depth ranges from three to five feet as of March 4.
Temperature-wise, the weather service is calling for a high near 66 degrees with the low bottoming out near 38 through Saturday.
There is a slight chance of precipitation to hit the area Sunday night into Monday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast.