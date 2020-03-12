Even though the first day of spring is just a week away, it seems we’re in for one last winter storm this weekend.
Emily Heller, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Yuba-Sutter residents can expect the biggest storm of the winter season.
“We do have a significant winter storm (ahead),” said Heller.
The winter storm for the valley and the Sierras will begin Saturday night and last through Sunday, according to Heller.
Heller said the valley can expect one-half to one inch of rain. She said there is a small chance of isolated storms Sunday.
Heller said there will be colder weather conditions in the mountains, with two feet to four feet of snow.
She said there is a chance of gusty winds up to 60 miles per hour leading to possible whiteout conditions in the Sierra.