MIAMI – With winds nearing 150 miles per hour, Hurricane Dorian remained a powerful Category 4 hurricane and was expected to begin lashing the Bahamas on Sunday, even as forecasters predicted it might spare Florida a direct hit.
Still, the timing of the storm’s northward turn over the next couple days could come near the coast, bringing damaging wind and flooding surge, and authorities urged residents not to take the fierce and still-strengthening system lightly.
The storm’s projected path – skirting the length of the state’s east coast – also was drawing attention from states that could be next under the gun, including Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. But there was no doubt that some Bahamian islands were about to be blasted by a hurricane bordering on Category 5.
“A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 10 to 15 feet above normal tide levels in areas of the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island,” the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 p.m. advisory on Saturday. “Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.”
The risk for South Florida appeared greatly reduced after Saturday’s plot changes. Forecasts showed Miami-Dade and Broward counties remaining out of the so-called cone of uncertainty, although governments warned the region may experience windy weather, choppy waters and flooding, made worse by the king tide. And forecasters constantly warn that hurricanes don’t always follow predicted paths.
“It is way too early to let our guard down,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said during a news conference Saturday at the county’s emergency management headquarters in Doral. “We still have a 50-70% chance of tropical storm force winds and surges. Don’t take down your shutters, not just yet.”
For the past week, forecasts have nudged Dorian’s landfall up and down the Florida coast, and each update has shown a later arrival time Saturday evening, the hurricane center projected that tropical storm force winds would begin lashing the northwestern Bahamas, particularly the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island, on Saturday night. A hurricane warning remained in effect for those islands, and a hurricane watch was in place for Andros Island.
The improved outlook for South Florida made for a better day in North Beach, where there were few signs of an impending storm. The beach was filled with windsurfers and sunbathers – some locals, others from out of town.
“Most of the preparations were done yesterday,” said North Beach resident Alfredo Alcazar, who ate gelato with his wife and 2-year-old daughter at a parlor on 71st Street. “Today was more of a relaxing day at home. With ice cream, too.”
On the sand lounged a group of friends from New York City, sipping vodka lemonades, talking about the Rolling Stones concern they had attended the night before.
Their Tuesday flight back home might be canceled, they said, but the airline still hadn’t given them the final word.