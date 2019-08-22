LAS VEGAS – It was supposed to be a fun joke. Create an event on Facebook that was so absurd, everyone would have a laugh, share a meme and then move on with their lives.
Instead, Matty Roberts got a visit from the FBI, the Air Force has warned it is ready for anything and rural Lincoln County, Nev., is preparing to declare a state of emergency.
In late June, Roberts, a 20-year-old from Bakersfield, posted his Facebook event: “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.”
The idea was simple. Overwhelm the top-secret Nevada military site with people – a mass of humanity that would storm the gates in pursuit of long-hidden truths that have long fueled conspiracy theories and television shows including “The X-Files.”
It would all happen on Sept. 20. Finally, alien autopsies, UFOs in hangars and other off-the-books government research would be exposed. Vindication, Mulder and Scully!
The post got little attention at first, but a few days later it started to go viral, and by mid-July more than 1 million people said on Facebook they were planning to attend.
“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry,” wrote a video game streamer with the handle SmyleeKun. “If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets.”
Naruto run is a reference to anime ninja Naruto Uzumaki, who runs with body and head leaning forward while keeping his arms straight behind his back.
Good luck with that.
The authorities soon heard about the plan and, unsurprising, weren’t amused. It wasn’t long before Roberts began backpedaling.
Interviewed by ABC News, he had a simple message for those who planned to carry out a raid on Area 51: “Please don’t.”
But it was too late. As of Wednesday, more than 2 million people were signed up to attend.
Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews issued a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday suggesting any attempt to rush Area 51 would be an ill-fated endeavor.
“The United States Air Force is aware of the Facebook post. The Nevada Test and Training Range is an area where the Air Force tests and trains combat aircraft,” she said. “As a matter of practice, we do not discuss specific security measures, but any attempt to illegally access military installations or military training areas is dangerous.”
Not to worry. Roberts told the “Today” show this month that the event is no longer a wholesale raid on Area 51 but instead a gathering dubbed “Alienstock.”
A website for the event describes it as a festival “aiming to establish something unique here, a meeting place for all the believers ... a place to freely discuss Aliens & the Unknown!”
It would take place in the 50-person town of Rachel, pending a formal permit approval by the Lincoln County Commission on Sept. 3.