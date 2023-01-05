MarysvilleWeather.jpg

Marysville Public Works staff cleared a clogged drain inlet on Thursday near 14th Street and F Street in Marysville as rain continued to fall in the area.

 Robert Summa/Appeal-Democrat

The worst of the recent storm systems passed Wednesday night, which caused multiple power outages in the Yuba-Sutter area, severe impacts across the Sacramento Valley and deaths in the Bay Area.

National Weather Service officials expected continued rainfall to linger through the weekend into next week, leading to persisting flooding issues. Two additional atmospheric rivers have been forecast to occur Saturday through Jan. 10, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Courtney Carpenter said during a briefing.

