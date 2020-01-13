Weather forecasters say a pair of storms will move through the area this week, with rain in the valley and snow in the foothills.
The first of the two storms was predicted to be underway today. The second was to develop Wednesday night and last into early Friday, according to meteorologist Idamis Del Valle, of the Sacramento office of the National Weather Service.
That second storm should have the highest impact. The valley will see one-half to one inch of rain, the upper foothills will see one to three inches of snow. The lower foothills could have some snow.
“Possible white-out conditions (through the foothills),” said Del Valle. “Includes strong winds and heavy snow.”
Late Wednesday night and into Thursday driving could become difficult with gusty winds.
“Slow down for wet roads,” Del Valle said. “Allow for extra time to get to your destination.”