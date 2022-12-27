Weather1.jpg

A car travels along E Street in Marysville on Tuesday afternoon.

 Robert Summa/Appeal-Democrat

Strong winter storms are expected to move through Northern California today through New Year’s weekend, bringing moderate to heavy rains and fluctuating snow levels in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Officials with the National Weather Service said that the strongest storm passed on Tuesday, but expected periods of moderate to heavy precipitation lasting tonight through Saturday. Sunday may also yield some lingering showers over the mountains, officials said. 

