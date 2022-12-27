Strong winter storms are expected to move through Northern California today through New Year’s weekend, bringing moderate to heavy rains and fluctuating snow levels in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Officials with the National Weather Service said that the strongest storm passed on Tuesday, but expected periods of moderate to heavy precipitation lasting tonight through Saturday. Sunday may also yield some lingering showers over the mountains, officials said.
Rain throughout the Sacramento Valley and foothills was at its heaviest Tuesday morning before dissipating last night. The amount of rain across the Valley this week may lead to roadway ponding and minor flooding within poor drainage areas. Officials said this also may create slick roads and difficult commute conditions.
South winds rose to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph until around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, officials said. Winds decreased through Tuesday afternoon, but remained breezy.
Tonight’s storm is forecasted to yield 0.5-1 inches of rain in Grass Valley and under 1 inch within the Sacramento Valley according to officials.
“Storm two arrives midweek so basically Wednesday night through Thursday, and this is what I would call the weaker of these three storms. It’s not nearly as windy,” Science and Operations Officer Bill Rasch said during a briefing. “We’re expecting anywhere from a quarter inch to a half inch basically in the Valley.”
Rainfall rates across the Sacramento Valley are expected to remain below the debris flow threshold and burn scar flooding concerns are low, officials said.
Tonight, officials expect snow levels to start at 3,500-4,500 feet in the mountains before rising to 6,500 feet on Thursday. Rasch said these areas could see around 6 inches of snow at pass levels.
The third storm on Friday and Saturday is forecasted to bring moderate to heavy rain, but won’t yield as much wind as Tuesday. Most areas throughout the Valley may see around 2 inches of rain, but Grass Valley and other areas of the foothills may see up to 7 inches, officials said.
On Friday, snow levels are expected to start at 4,500 feet before rising to pass level.
While the rain may cause longer commutes, Rasch believes that the amount of rainfall will be beneficial for the area. He also said that some storm systems may move through Northern California next week as well.
“We’ll see what next week brings. There are a couple systems lined up, so we’ll see how that all works out. Right now, things are looking pretty good, and it’s been a great, beneficial rain and precipitation for the area,” Rasch said.