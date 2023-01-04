Olivehurst3.jpg

Yuba County residents can pick up free sandbags to use during flood emergencies.

 Courtesy of Russ Brown

Persisting winter storms across the Sacramento Valley will bring more heavy rain, high winds and significant flooding this week. With a number of neighborhoods lacking sidewalks, drains and gutters, Olivehurst is currently facing some flooding and possibly more as a result of the anticipated storms.

Officials with the National Weather Service announced an extreme flood risk in the Valley on Wednesday, but that risk had the chance of being lowered to a major risk this morning. Storms are expected to persist and fluctuate through Jan. 10, officials said.

Tags

Recommended for you