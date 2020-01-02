In the process of trying to prevent more wildfires due to infrastructure malfunction during extreme weather events, Pacific Gas and Electric Company started cutting power to hundreds of thousands of its customers throughout California on several occasions in 2019.
Those living in the high-risk fire areas like the Yuba County foothills experienced the worst of it. Some lost power for short periods of time, while others lost it for days on end. Some vehemently expressed their displeasure with the utility company throughout the process, while others advocated for the new power shutoff program, saying the inconvenience was worth it if it could ultimately save lives.
Considering the state’s variable climate, residents should expect for the power shutoff program to continue well into the future. In October 2019, PGE Chief Executive William D. Johnson told the California Public Utilities Commission that the power shutoffs could potentially occur for another 10 years until the utility company could ensure its power transmission lines were not at risk of sparking fires.
Infrastructure problems were found to be the cause of the 2017 Cascade Fire in upper Yuba County, as well as the devastating Camp Fire that wiped out the town of Paradise.
The power shutoff events experienced difficulties early on, but as the program was worked out the process became smoother. Yuba-Sutter officials say there were plenty of lessons to be learned from the events throughout 2019. Here are comments from an array of officials:
James Gallagher, Assemblyman (R – Yuba City)
Gallagher said the power shutoff events were a complete mess, especially early on in the program. The main issue had to do with a total lack of communication between PGE and the public, he said.
“There have been a wide range of impacts,” Gallagher said. “Families lost food. Farmers lost literally tons of valuable crops. Parents were left confused on whether or not schools were closed, forcing them to take off work and lose time on their paychecks. Residents with special medical needs were left in the dark scrambling to get help.”
After going bankrupt, PGE is now in the process of reorganizing and restructuring. The governor rejected the company’s plans to emerge from bankruptcy in early December, denouncing PGE for decades of mismanagement and failing to improve its safety culture. State leaders were pondering whether or not to convert the investor-owned company into some sort of governmental entity.
Gallagher said PGE, with its power shutoff program, is failing its customers.
“My main takeaway is that these power shutoff events are unacceptable,” he said. “Millions without electricity is what a third world country looks like, not a state that is the fifth largest economy in the world. PGE needs to get back to the basics of providing safe and reliable power and put all other priorities aside.”
Moving forward, Gallagher hopes residents won’t have to deal with another planned power shutoff. He plans to do his part in the state Legislature in the new year.
“I will be authoring legislation with (state) Senator (Jim) Nielsen to direct additional funding into utility infrastructure upgrades and forest fuel reduction projects – two of the leading factors in catastrophic wildfires and cited by PGE in declaring power shutoff events.”
Randy Fletcher, Yuba County Supervisor District 5
Fletcher, who represents residents throughout the Yuba County foothills and District 10 area, also felt the events weren’t carried out well by PGE. Living in the foothills himself, he too lost power on different occasions.
“They lasted much longer than the public was prepared for,” he said. “In many locations, the public felt there was no justification for the power being turned off.”
PGE decided to cut power to communities based on a combination of factors. The main factors the utility company looked for when determining a shutoff included a red flag warning declared by the National Weather Service; low humidity levels, generally 20 percent and below; forecasted sustained winds of generally more than 25 miles per hour and wind gusts in excess of 45 mph; the condition of dry fuels on the ground and live vegetation; and on-the-ground observations by PGE crews.
Some of the biggest impacts the events had on families in his district were on food spoilage, daily activities, work schedules and school activities. Without power in their homes, Fletcher said, it was like stepping back in time to the 1850s.
“Our country relies on our power grid to be working properly. We have grown up to expect that power is only a switch away,” Fletcher said. “When the power goes off, we all need a backup plan. I think more people will be better prepared the next time the power goes off.”
Fletcher does understand the importance of the power shutoffs, though. In one instance, winds brought a large tree down onto PGE power lines, which would’ve likely caused sparking and potentially a fire if PGE didn’t proactively shut off the power beforehand.
“There are many levels of government working on the issues,” he said. “At the county level we are doing what we can with the resources we have. I would encourage each homeowner to have a plan that works best for them.”
Scott Bryan, Emergency Operations Manager for
Yuba County
Bryan said the power shutoff events had a big impact on his team’s normal operations because the response each event required was extremely time-consuming.
“The power shutoffs had a tremendous effect on the citizens of Yuba County,” he said. “It is unfortunate that our citizens were put in this situation.”
The biggest challenge during each event for his team was trying to ensure that residents had their basic necessities met before and during the events. It was a matter of life and death for foothill residents who relied on powered medical equipment.
“We worked with PGE to coordinate the Community Resource Center in Dobbins for access to power during the day and FREED to provide a minimal number of portable battery units,” Bryan said.
Like in most counties where power was shut off, PGE established the Yuba County resource hub at the Alcouffe Center in Oregon House. Residents utilized the center to charge personal devices, medical equipment and other items, and it gave them a place to stay that was warm and had running water and restrooms during the events.
Many had to put their lives on hold for multiple days while the situation worked itself out. As more and more events occurred, Bryan said, PGE began to understand the needs of the community and were more open to suggestions to local needs.
“The county is constantly striving to improve,” he said. “A major emphasis is working on our rapport with PGE so that we may better serve our citizens.”
Zachary Hamill, Emergency Operations Manager for Sutter County
Sutter County residents were put on notice multiple times in 2019, though no residents ended up losing power as part of the planned shutoffs. Still, public safety officials were impacted by the events.
“I participated in the coordination of the events even though it didn’t directly impact Sutter County,” Hamill said. “Most of the events, Sutter County was originally in scope then removed before the actual power shutoff. Each time we prepared in case we were impacted and we supported other counties that were.”
For example, when Nevada County lost power, its Health and Human Services Department still needed to work in order to fulfill its duties. Sutter County gave Nevada County HHS staff a place to work to allow a continuity of operations, he said.
Hamill also had to regularly push out messaging on social media to keep residents updated on the situation as it developed.
Rich Webb, Fire Chief for Linda Fire Protection District
Communities on the valley floor were largely spared from the power shutoffs. Still, public safety officials had to consider what they would do if the scope of the event expanded to include their jurisdictions.
Webb said a few of the topics he considered were: how long fuel supplies would last for the department’s back-up generators; how they would secure fuel for their apparatus if the department’s cardlock fuel station was without power; how the events would impact their residents, especially the most vulnerable; how the event would impact calls for service and what sort of impact that might have on the department’s resources.
One big concern for Webb was with the increase in usage of generators throughout the foothills during the events themselves. Prolonged usage of extensions cords could cause malfunctions, depending on their condition. Equipment could be overloaded. Some residents might use an open flame outside to cook or a portable stove.
All of those thoughts crossed his mind as a public safety official, but ultimately none of his worries came to fruition. Ultimately, he said, the events were handled well and some of the issues experienced early on in the process were worked out over time.
“I’ve seen pictures of trees and/or branches into power lines that were discovered during the inspection process prior to re-energizing the lines, so it would appear that some ignitions were avoided,” Webb said. “I think the program will improve with time and hopefully less people will be impacted. Ideally, I would hope that between upgrades to the infrastructure combined with improved vegetation management, we can get away from the entire PSPS program.”