Homelessness is clearly not an issue that can be solved overnight, but it’s always on the minds of Yuba-Sutter residents and leaders. It’s not going away.
And a lot has been done in the last few years.
“I feel like 100 percent we’re making steps in the right direction,” said Chaya Galicia, homeless and housing project manager for Yuba County Health & Human Services. “We have increased collaboration and agencies (are) working together and communicating.”
Galicia noted as an example the development of the Marysville Life Building Center for day-use, with overnight shelter beds coming in the near future. In addition, multiple agencies are working with the Sutter-Yuba homeless consortium and Better Way for an additional 200 shelter beds to put in place, Galicia said.
“Homelessness is a housing issue and we don’t have enough housing that people can afford,” Galicia said. “Shelter beds are a temporary solution; we need to be looking at the entire spectrum. We’re on the right track.”
Outreach programs, law enforcement, government agencies all have the same endgame in mind: Get as many people off the streets. Local governments are using what might be termed a carrot-and-stick approach.
While putting more housing and program options in place, earlier this year, Yuba and Sutter counties passed no-camping ordinances and the city of Marysville followed suit as a way to protect the integrity of the levee system. Campers can cause damage to the systems that might compromise the integrity of the structures enough to raise fears, officials say.
Yuba County Supervisor Andy Vasquez said the levee system needs to be looked at as a life-saving operation.
The ordinance is one way to guard against degradation of a $450 million infrastructure, Vasquez said.
“It’s legal, enforceable and it protects the safety of our citizens by maintaining the integrity of the levees,” Vasquez said. “We’re working as hard as we can within the law.”
Local jurisdictions will continue to modify camping ordinances and find ways to curtail homelessness, but sometimes it’s a volatile situation, especially in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision earlier last year to let stand a ruling that prohibits jurisdictions from punishing homeless people for sleeping outdoors on public property if there is no alternative shelter available to them.
“It is unfortunate (that) the Supreme Court did not agree to hear the appeal of the case out of Boise because that ruling took a tool out of the hands of the community to keep the streets and rivers clean,” Sutter County Supervisor Ron Sullenger in a statement. “The ruling says you cannot fine or arrest a homeless person for violating a no-camping ordinance unless an alternative is provided.”
One alternative in Sutter County, Sullenger said, is the Better Way shelter.
“Better Way is the first step,” he said. “Funding and location are both going to be key in creating additional shelter space.”
Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs said shelters are the first step to moving away from homelessness.
“That’s their first step -- going there and getting the services they qualify for,” Sachs said. “It’s a one stop-shop for anyone.”
Sachs is pleased with the progress of the Life Building Center in Marysville, adding that he hopes it helps decrease the amount of calls that the department gets. Most are calls for loitering and littering, Sachs said, and when the police come they tell the person or group to move on.
But they don’t go far, he said, giving the police a reason to come back and help another business or property owner.
“They go to the next business across the street and then an hour or two we’re back,” he said. “The calls for service have increased.”
Marysville council member Bill Simmons said the police are doing the best they can given the situation it’s dealt.
As for an alternative as to where the homeless can go under the new ordinance, Simmons said he is in favor of individuals sleeping on public property at night so long as the area is not destroyed.
“Sleeping in doorways, defecating on city (property) created a tremendous expenditure that we had not planned for,” Simmons said. “(So) stay over there at night, just be out in the morning and clean up.”
Bryan Brown, executive officer of the Tri-Valley Marysville Homeless Union, said the next step to mitigating the homeless crisis needs to be education and collaboration.
“My priorities this year are to educate those who need to be educated and work with the local governmental agencies toward an actual solution to help those who are less fortunate,” said Brown, who has been homeless.
Brown, who has made visits to Washington, D.C., as a homeless advocate, will continue his effort with working with those on Capitol Hill.
Locally, Brown said he will continue working with those in Yuba and Sutter counties as a representative for the homeless population.
He hopes to find an eventual solution to what he terms a tragic situation.
Sullenger said his overall goal is to lessen, not solve, the impact of homelessness moving forward.
“No one is ever going to solve homelessness. California’s high housing costs, lack of psychiatric hospital beds, addiction, medical issues – they all play a role,” Sullenger said. “We are not trying to solve homelessness we are trying to manage it the best we can.”